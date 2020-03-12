MAC suspends all spring athletic activities in latest coronavirus response

Another hour brings another conference taking action to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The MAC has officially shut down all spring athletic activities, including spring football practices.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the MAC outlined a few revised policies that are effective immediately. Among the revised policies is the suspension of all formal and organized practices until further notice. That means no more spring football practices for each of the schools in the MAC.

The decision by the MAC is similar to decisions made by each of the power conferences and more in the past 24 hours. It also comes as the state of Ohio has shut down all schools amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Six of the MAC’s 12 members are located in the state of Ohio; Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio, and Toledo.

Earlier in the day, the Mountain West Conference announced the decision to continue or suspend spring football practices and games would be left in the hands of its members on an individual basis. Each of the power conferences — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC — shut down spring athletics for various time periods. Although each conference’s decisions may have been slightly different, every conference has put recruiting efforts on ice. The MAC joins them in that decision.

