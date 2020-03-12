Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Notre Dame to the list of schools who are halting football activities in the wake of the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released via Brian Kelly’s twitter account on Thursday afternoon, the Irish confirmed they would be suspending any recruiting on campus until further notice and have asked the current to remain at home or away from campus while on spring break.

The university has already announced they were moving classes online going forward and away from campus through at least the Easter holiday. Notre Dame also extended spring break through March 20.

To our team, our fans and to all – stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Eqxnm8XrmA — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 12, 2020

The football team was set to hold their next spring practice early next week but obviously that is off the table in the wake of the response at various levels to the Coronavirus.

While it was not formally announced, the move likely puts the status of the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on NBC on ice as well. Already schools like Michigan and Cincinnati have cancelled their spring games.