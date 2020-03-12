Penn State cancels spring game in wake of coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Penn State has officially canceled the 2020 Blue-White Game.

Penn State, like many schools around the country, has decided to postpone all football-related activities for an undetermined amount of time. The annual spring game, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 18, is officially up in the air as the university waits to make a final decision on its status.

Penn State released the following statement regarding the decision;

“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing the rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, pro day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”

Ohio State and Michigan, along with a handful of other schools, including Notre Dame and USC, have already made the decisions not to move forward with their respective spring football operations, some including the cancelation of the spring game entirely. As of yet, the Big Ten has not made a formal statement on shutting down all spring sports and activities, although that may not be far behind. Earlier today, the ACC, Ivy League, Pac-12, and SEC shut down all spring athletic events for the foreseeable future as the sports world looks to take extreme precautions to slow down the spreading of the Coronavirus.

