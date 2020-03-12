Penn State cancels spring game in wake of coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Penn State has officially canceled the 2020 Blue-White Game.
Penn State, like many schools around the country, has decided to postpone all football-related activities for an undetermined amount of time. The annual spring game, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 18, is officially up in the air as the university waits to make a final decision on its status.
Penn State released the following statement regarding the decision;
“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing the rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, pro day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”
Ohio State and Michigan, along with a handful of other schools, including Notre Dame and USC, have already made the decisions not to move forward with their respective spring football operations, some including the cancelation of the spring game entirely. As of yet, the Big Ten has not made a formal statement on shutting down all spring sports and activities, although that may not be far behind. Earlier today, the ACC, Ivy League, Pac-12, and SEC shut down all spring athletic events for the foreseeable future as the sports world looks to take extreme precautions to slow down the spreading of the Coronavirus.
As the sports world and beyond continues to be rocked by the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Oklahoma has opted to play it safe. Like many schools around the country, and in accordance with temporary policies implemented by conferences such as the Big 12, Oklahoma has suspended all athletic competitions and practices.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Oklahoma announced the suspension of all out-of-season practices and workouts, which would include spring football for the Sooners. From the statement from the Oklahoma athletics department;
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced today it is suspending all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice. This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate.
Oklahoma opened spring football practices earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 10. No decision has been made on the status of Oklahoma’s annual spring game, which is scheduled for April 18. A decision on the spring game will be made at a later time, if necessary. Penn State made a similar announcement to Oklahoma’s earlier today, leaving the status of the spring game to be determined later.
The Big 12 officially suspended all spring athletic activities.
Another hour brings another conference taking action to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The MAC has officially shut down all spring athletic activities, including spring football practices.
In a statement released on Thursday evening, the MAC outlined a few revised policies that are effective immediately. Among the revised policies is the suspension of all formal and organized practices until further notice. That means no more spring football practices for each of the schools in the MAC.
The decision by the MAC is similar to decisions made by each of the power conferences and more in the past 24 hours. It also comes as the state of Ohio has shut down all schools amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Six of the MAC’s 12 members are located in the state of Ohio; Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio, and Toledo.
Earlier in the day, the Mountain West Conference announced the decision to continue or suspend spring football practices and games would be left in the hands of its members on an individual basis. Each of the power conferences — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC — shut down spring athletics for various time periods. Although each conference’s decisions may have been slightly different, every conference has put recruiting efforts on ice. The MAC joins them in that decision.
Like their conference peers around the country, the Mountain West Conference has made the executive decision to shut down all spring sports effective immediately. With concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19, the spring sports season is likely
“Decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports (e.g., spring football) are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions.”
So, what are the decisions being made by those Mountain West Conference members?
Boise Stae, Fresno State and Wyoming all released statements echoing the decision by the Mountain West Conference, although no specific details regarding spring football were noted.
Nevada officially canceled its spring football game when it announced its athletics response yesterday.
New Mexico is already in the middle of its spring practice schedule and plans to continue with spring practices with some alterations to the procedures.
San Jose State is also continuing with spring football practices at this time.
UNLV is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 30, and no decision on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Recruiting, however, will be put on hold until the end of April.
Utah State has closed football practices through March 17.
Hawaii has suspended all spring athletics as well, but no official word on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Hawaii is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 27.
Air Force and San Diego State already completed their spring football practice schedules.
Every power conference program in the country has officially shut down all spring athletic events, which includes football recruiting efforts. The Big 12 and the Big Ten made it five-for-five in responding to the coronavirus outbreak around the country and the world, with the Big 12 formally announcing its additional measures beginning immediately.
The Big 12 will suspend all regular-season competitions and out-of-season practices beginning on Friday, March 13. The suspension will run until Sunday, March 29, according to a released statement from the Big 12. That, of course, covers spring football practices throughout the conference, and that could likely lead to additional spring game cancelations at a later time. Each school can make their own decisions about spring games, barring any additional decisions made at the conference level to come later.
Earlier in the day, Baylor announced it was pushing back the start of spring practices from March 17 to March 23 as a precaution. The decision by the Big 12 will overrule that initial response by Baylor.
The ACC, Pac-12, and SEC also made similar decisions earlier in the day, as did the Big Ten. As is the case with basically the entire sports world, college football is effectively on hold for the foreseeable future.