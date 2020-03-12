A mystery involving one member of the Tennessee football player has deepened.
What is known: Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was injured after being shot in the leg this past weekend. Davis claimed to police investigating the shooting that he was inside the UpTown Bar in Knoxville when he was shot. One of Davis’ teammates, Trevon Flowers, was inside the bar at the time of the shooting and backed up the defensive back’s claims.
This is the point, though, where things get murky.
In a press release sent out March 7, the Knoxville Police Department stated that “[r]esponding officers… did not find any evidence of a shooting. Officers were also unable to locate anyone inside who heard any gunshots. No suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing.”
In a statement, an attorney for the bar in which the shooting allegedly happened also disputed Davis’ claims Wednesday.
UpTown Bar and Grill is aware that on the morning of Saturday, March 7 there was a report of a gunshot on the premises. UpTown Bar and Grill prides itself in providing proper security for its employees and patrons. On the evening of March 6 and into the morning of March 7, security was present. At the time of the claimed incident an off duty Knoxville police officer was working extra duty outside of the entrance.
“UpTown Bar and Grill has cooperated fully with the Knoxville Police Department who performed an investigation into this matter. UpTown management has likewise performed an internal investigation. UpTown Bar and Grill is in agreement with the Knoxville Police Department’s statement that there is no evidence there was any gunshot on the premises on the night in question.
Via his Twitter account, Davis confirmed Tuesday that he underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage. Just when he could return to football activities is unclear at the moment.
Davis was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Louisiana native appeared in just one game this past season.