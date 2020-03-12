USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe granted sixth year of eligibility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good news is in limited supply around the USC football program lately but embattled head coach Clay Helton did dole out some at the Trojans’ first spring practice Wednesday evening.

In his post-practice media session, Helton confirmed that tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA and will play for the team in 2020.

Clay Helton says that Daniel Imatorbhebhe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility. #USC — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) March 12, 2020

Imatorbhebhe has had quite the winding road of a career. He played high school ball in Georgia before enrolling early at Florida in the spring of 2015. That wasn’t a fit for him so he wound up transferring that summer to USC — technically doing so as a ‘blueshirt.’ He had a solid freshman season in 2016 but was limited the following year with a hip injury.

That would wind up as a sign of things to come as Imatorbhebhe missed the 2018 campaign with a leg and hip injury. He sat out 2019 as well.

2020 offers a fresh slate however and a chance to add to his 25 career catches in cardinal and gold (394 yards and 4 TD’s). Imatorbhebhe has nine starts to his name and could headline a lightly tested group that includes others like fellow senior Josh Falo and true freshman Jack Yary.

USC is slated to begin their 2020 season on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas against Alabama.