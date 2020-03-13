Alabama joins Auburn in postponing spring practice

The two schools involved in the Iron Bowl will not be throwing the ball around anytime soon.
In the wake of plans around the sport being put in place to deal with the coronavirus, both Alabama and Auburn have now announced they will postpone spring football practice after the Crimson Tide made the move on Friday afternoon.
The rival Tigers had previously postponed the start of their practice late Thursday.
As for Alabama, the decision comes just hours before the team was set to take the field at 3:30 pm local time. Nick Saban was expected to hold his annual press conference afterward though that is also not being held.
The school was set to go on spring break next week and then the football team was expected to return and practice the final week of March upon getting back to Tuscaloosa. That also appears to be postponed “until further notice.”
No word on the Tide’s April 18 spring game but like all things related to sports at the moment, that appears to be on ice for the time being.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker doubled his own salary with the move to East Lansing. He also got a massive new staff pool to spend on assistants.
Based on the latest figures from the school, all that money is being put to use.
According to MLive.com, open records requests sent to MSU brought back the salaries for all 10 full-time members of Tucker’s 2020 staff. All are in the six-figures as expected though none top the million dollar mark that has become commonplace for some.
The base salaries are as follows:
- Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson: $975,000
- OL coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic: $700,000
- TE coach Ted Gilmore: $500,000
- WR coach Courtney Hawkins: $387,000
- RB coach William Peagler: $200,000
- Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton: $950,000
- DL coach Ron Burton: $510,000
- Safeties coach Mike Tressel: $667,385
- DBs coach Harlon Barnet: $480,000
- Special teams coordinator Ross Els: $475,000
Add it all up and that’s just a tad over $5.8 million. Tucker was contractually allowed $6 million by Michigan State. When you factor in bonuses you should reach that amount at least.
It also results in over half (six) the staff topping the half million dollar mark for those following at home.
The Spartans were put in a tough spot with Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Thanks to a little cash, they’ll come out okay.
The SEC has joined the Big Ten in putting a halt to all athletics activity across the league from now until the middle of next month.
Per a statement from the conference:
The Southeastern Conference today announced that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.
SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.
SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
The SEC had previously taken steps to limit competition until March 29 but will now cease everything, including practice, into the next month. The move aligns with a recent NCAA directive to implement a face-to-face recruiting ban until April 15.
Several schools such as Auburn and Alabama have already started to postpone things like spring football practice and now that’s official from the conference office in Birmingham.
Georgia has postponed spring practice for at least the end of the month. One reason why?
There may be no coaches around to run it.
According to UGASports.com, the Bulldogs staff have received a memo from the university detailing a new policy as it relates to dealing with the growing coronavirus pandemic. The most relevant section:
“If you have traveled anywhere outside of the United States over Spring Break, you MUST NOT return to a UGA campus or facility.”
“Anyone who has traveled internationally in the past 14 days MUST self-quarantine until you have been asymptomatic for a period of 14 days from the date of entering/rentering the United States.”
Athletic director Greg McGarity confirmed to the site that it applies to all employees. That would include coaches.
That poses a problem since head coach Kirby Smart was seen visiting Costa Rica over UGA’s spring break. As you would expect, numerous players and assistants left for various destinations too. Now all are expected to remain at home for the next two weeks.
Georgia has already said all athletic activities would be suspended through March 30. Recruiting was also halted by the SEC and later the NCAA until April 15.
Something says Smart and company’s absence won’t be the only one we’re hearing about over the coming days and weeks as the world — both inside and outside college football — adapts to a new reality.
After a number of schools proactively hit pause with on- and off-campus recruiting on their own, the NCAA is now stepping into the fold.
And instead of just a few schools sitting out recruiting, all of them will. Such is the case after a new directive from Indianapolis.
Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news:
The move will take place in the form of a sport (and sports)-wide dead period. That will result in no face-to-face contact between coaches and recruits. Texting or phoning is still allowed so it’s not like there will be no activity going on, however. Unofficial or official visits, Junior Days, and the like will be halted.
The ACC, SEC, Big Ten and others already implemented such a stop. This is taking one step further into the next month.
The April 15 day this lasts until is notable for college football. On the normal NCAA recruiting calendar, that would be when coaches are free to hit the road as part of the spring evaluation period. It remains to be seen if they’ll still be crossing the country then but decisions about that will be made later as the fallout from the coronavirus continues to impact the sports calendar.