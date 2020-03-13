Alabama joins Auburn in postponing spring practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The two schools involved in the Iron Bowl will not be throwing the ball around anytime soon.

In the wake of plans around the sport being put in place to deal with the coronavirus, both Alabama and Auburn have now announced they will postpone spring football practice after the Crimson Tide made the move on Friday afternoon.

The rival Tigers had previously postponed the start of their practice late Thursday.

As for Alabama, the decision comes just hours before the team was set to take the field at 3:30 pm local time. Nick Saban was expected to hold his annual press conference afterward though that is also not being held.

The school was set to go on spring break next week and then the football team was expected to return and practice the final week of March upon getting back to Tuscaloosa. That also appears to be postponed “until further notice.”

No word on the Tide’s April 18 spring game but like all things related to sports at the moment, that appears to be on ice for the time being.