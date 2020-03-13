Over half of Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State staff is making over $500,000

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker doubled his own salary with the move to East Lansing. He also got a massive new staff pool to spend on assistants.

Based on the latest figures from the school, all that money is being put to use.

According to MLive.com, open records requests sent to MSU brought back the salaries for all 10 full-time members of Tucker’s 2020 staff. All are in the six-figures as expected though none top the million dollar mark that has become commonplace for some.

The base salaries are as follows:

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson : $975,000

: $975,000 OL coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic: $700,000

$700,000 TE coach Ted Gilmore: $500,000

$500,000 WR coach Courtney Hawkins: $387,000

$387,000 RB coach William Peagler : $200,000

: $200,000 Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton: $950,000

$950,000 DL coach Ron Burton : $510,000

: $510,000 Safeties coach Mike Tressel : $667,385

: $667,385 DBs coach Harlon Barnet : $480,000

: $480,000 Special teams coordinator Ross Els: $475,000

Add it all up and that’s just a tad over $5.8 million. Tucker was contractually allowed $6 million by Michigan State. When you factor in bonuses you should reach that amount at least.

It also results in over half (six) the staff topping the half million dollar mark for those following at home.

The Spartans were put in a tough spot with Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Thanks to a little cash, they’ll come out okay.