Iowa State football
Getty Images

Iowa State DB Jaeveyon Morton enters transfer portal

By John TaylorMar 13, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this year, Iowa State football has seen one of its players hit the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Jaeveyon Morton has decided to take his leave of the Iowa State football program.  An Iowa State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back’s name is indeed listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While Morton hasn’t commented on the reported development, he did retweet the original tweet reporting his intention to part ways with the Cyclones.

Now, for what’s seemingly become a daily reminder: A player who enters the database can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school.  That player could also pull his name out of the portal and return to the team.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a school has the ability to pull a player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Morton was a three-star member of the Iowa State Class of 2018.  Coming out of high school in Detroit, he was rated as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Michigan.  Only one defensive signee in the Cyclones’ class that year, weakside defensive end Will McDonald, was rated higher than Morton.

Despite that respectable recruiting pedigree, Morton didn’t play a down for Iowa State  His true freshman season, Morton took a redshirt.  This past season, he ran with the scout team.

Morton is the second Iowa State football player who has entered the portal this year.  In late January, quarterback Re-al Mitchell hit the portal as well.

NCAA halting face-to-face recruiting until mid-April

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 13, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a number of schools proactively hit pause with on- and off-campus recruiting on their own, the NCAA is now stepping into the fold.

And instead of just a few schools sitting out recruiting, all of them will. Such is the case after a new directive from Indianapolis.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news:

The move will take place in the form of a sport (and sports)-wide dead period. That will result in no face-to-face contact between coaches and recruits. Texting or phoning is still allowed so it’s not like there will be no activity going on, however. Unofficial or official visits, Junior Days, and the like will be halted.

The ACC, SEC, Big Ten and others already implemented such a stop. This is taking one step further into the next month.

The April 15 day this lasts until is notable for college football. On the normal NCAA recruiting calendar, that would be when coaches are free to hit the road as part of the spring evaluation period. It remains to be seen if they’ll still be crossing the country then but decisions about that will be made later as the fallout from the coronavirus continues to impact the sports calendar.

No spring football: Big Ten suspends all team activities until April

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 13, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

There will be no spring football in the Big Ten for at least the next month.

Such is the case after the conference made yet another announcement designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, confirming that no organized team activities will be held by schools until April 6. The policy will be evaluated after that.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement read. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

The league previously already announced the cancellation of their men’s basketball tournament and all spring sports contests. They also announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting.

While there had been some wiggle room in those statements for teams to still hold spring football practices, that option has now been shelved — until April at the earliest.

Several schools have taken things a step beyond this before the conference office stepped in, as Michigan put a stop to just about everything already — as did Penn State — and Ohio State took the lead on halting recruiting and other sports functions.

The decision by the Big Ten comes just as word surfaces that others such as LSU are still moving ahead with holding football practice next week.

LSU to continue with spring football practice despite coronavirus concerns

Ed Orgeron LSU
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 13, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

The reigning national champions will not be joining the growing chorus of teams who will be largely sitting this spring out due to fears over the coronavirus.

As noted by The Athletic’s Brody Miller, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Communications Robert Munson went on the Baton Rouge ESPN Radio affiliate to confirm that the Tigers would continue as scheduled with spring practice. 

While such a declaration is normally run of the mill, that’s not the age we live in anymore after nearly all NCAA sports have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over COVID-19. The virus has led to numerous declarations of a national and worldwide pandemic and, among other things, led to the cancellation of March Madness this month. 

The SEC was one of the first major conferences to cancel their basketball tournaments and took the added step of hitting pause on spring sporting events through at least March 29. That has not included football, a decision that has been left up to the individual campuses. 

In this case, LSU is moving forward with practice while many of their peers nationally (like Notre Dame and USC) have not. The Tigers are scheduled to hit the field again on March 14, 17 and 19 before the school goes on spring break. 

While the team may still be allowed to practice, recruiting remains off the table for Ed Orgeron and company. The SEC issued a directive that no on- or off-campus recruiting be conducted through the end of the month in order to potentially limit exposure to both recruits and the coaches themselves. 

Some others in the sport have tended toward being overtly cautious when it comes to the growing concerns over coronavirus, Without a case confirmed in the area however, it seems the national champs are instead taking a different path.

Erstwhile Alabama CB Scooby Carter, girlfriend arrested following domestic incident

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 13, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
2 Comments

Lost amidst the deluge of Thursday coronavirus pandemic news that has essentially wiped out college sports for the foreseeable future was the ongoing soap opera of a former Alabama football player adding yet another chapter.

Wednesday afternoon, former Alabama football player Scooby Carter and his girlfriend were arrested following an argument between the two at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex that turned physical.  Both Carter and the girlfriend, Terren Merritt, were accused of pushing and shoving each other, although other details are currently scant.

As a result, both Carter and Merritt were arrested on one count each of third-degree domestic abuse.  The two individuals involved have since been released on separate $500 bonds.

In late February, it was confirmed that Carter’s name is once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.  This is at least the third time the last three months that the rising redshirt freshman has reportedly entered the portal.

The move back into the portal continues what has been a roller coaster ride for both Carter and the Alabama football program since November.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No. 11).  Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team.  In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal.  The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay with the Alabama football team.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter was credited with one tackle.  Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.