Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this year, Iowa State football has seen one of its players hit the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Jaeveyon Morton has decided to take his leave of the Iowa State football program. An Iowa State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back’s name is indeed listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While Morton hasn’t commented on the reported development, he did retweet the original tweet reporting his intention to part ways with the Cyclones.

Iowa State redshirt sophomore defensive back Jaeveyon Morton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. Morton had yet to play significant snaps for the Cyclones. — Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) March 12, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly become a daily reminder: A player who enters the database can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school. That player could also pull his name out of the portal and return to the team.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a school has the ability to pull a player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Morton was a three-star member of the Iowa State Class of 2018. Coming out of high school in Detroit, he was rated as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only one defensive signee in the Cyclones’ class that year, weakside defensive end Will McDonald, was rated higher than Morton.

Despite that respectable recruiting pedigree, Morton didn’t play a down for Iowa State His true freshman season, Morton took a redshirt. This past season, he ran with the scout team.

Morton is the second Iowa State football player who has entered the portal this year. In late January, quarterback Re-al Mitchell hit the portal as well.