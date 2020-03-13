Kirby Smart and Georgia staff members reportedly told to self-quarantine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia has postponed spring practice for at least the end of the month. One reason why?

There may be no coaches around to run it.

According to UGASports.com, the Bulldogs staff have received a memo from the university detailing a new policy as it relates to dealing with the growing coronavirus pandemic. The most relevant section:

“If you have traveled anywhere outside of the United States over Spring Break, you MUST NOT return to a UGA campus or facility.” “Anyone who has traveled internationally in the past 14 days MUST self-quarantine until you have been asymptomatic for a period of 14 days from the date of entering/rentering the United States.”

Athletic director Greg McGarity confirmed to the site that it applies to all employees. That would include coaches.

That poses a problem since head coach Kirby Smart was seen visiting Costa Rica over UGA’s spring break. As you would expect, numerous players and assistants left for various destinations too. Now all are expected to remain at home for the next two weeks.

Georgia has already said all athletic activities would be suspended through March 30. Recruiting was also halted by the SEC and later the NCAA until April 15.

Something says Smart and company’s absence won’t be the only one we’re hearing about over the coming days and weeks as the world — both inside and outside college football — adapts to a new reality.