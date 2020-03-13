Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The SEC has joined the Big Ten in putting a halt to all athletics activity across the league from now until the middle of next month.

Per a statement from the conference:

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities. SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16. SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC had previously taken steps to limit competition until March 29 but will now cease everything, including practice, into the next month. The move aligns with a recent NCAA directive to implement a face-to-face recruiting ban until April 15.

Several schools such as Auburn and Alabama have already started to postpone things like spring football practice and now that’s official from the conference office in Birmingham.