Alabama tight end hits NCAA portal as graduate transfer

Practice may be closed this spring at Alabama but the transfer portal out of town remains open.

One player stepping through it? Crimson Tide tight end Giles Amos.

The news of Amos’ transfer was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon about a half hour before the team was originally set to take the field. That obviously didn’t happen as the school suspended practice as part of an SEC moratorium on athletic activities until April 15.

Amos is a former walk-on with the program from Georgia who earned a scholarship in fall camp last season. He saw action in 11 games overall during his time in Tuscaloosa, catching one pass against New Mexico State for five yards.

The 6-foot-4, 245 pounder is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer with one season left to play.

As a former walk-on, Amos’ path to increased playing time was slim given the depth chart situation with the Tide. Miller Forristall and Jahleel Billingsley were likely to get first crack at catching passes while Major Tennison should see time as well. Then there’s also the upcoming addition of former UNC tight end Carl Tucker to the mix as well.

Still, even though he was pretty much buried on the depth chart, Amos was a team and fan favorite in many respects who will be missed around the practice field going forward. He also had one of the better nicknames you could receive too — affectionately called Trailer Park Jesus.

Nick Saban was expected to address Amos’ departure at his annual pre-spring press conference but that, like pretty much all of college football, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.