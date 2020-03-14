Alabama tight end hits NCAA portal as graduate transfer

Practice may be closed this spring at Alabama but the transfer portal out of town remains open.
One player stepping through it? Crimson Tide tight end Giles Amos.
The news of Amos’ transfer was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon about a half hour before the team was originally set to take the field. That obviously didn’t happen as the school suspended practice as part of an SEC moratorium on athletic activities until April 15.
Amos is a former walk-on with the program from Georgia who earned a scholarship in fall camp last season. He saw action in 11 games overall during his time in Tuscaloosa, catching one pass against New Mexico State for five yards.
The 6-foot-4, 245 pounder is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer with one season left to play.
As a former walk-on, Amos’ path to increased playing time was slim given the depth chart situation with the Tide. Miller Forristall and Jahleel Billingsley were likely to get first crack at catching passes while Major Tennison should see time as well. Then there’s also the upcoming addition of former UNC tight end Carl Tucker to the mix as well.
Still, even though he was pretty much buried on the depth chart, Amos was a team and fan favorite in many respects who will be missed around the practice field going forward. He also had one of the better nicknames you could receive too — affectionately called Trailer Park Jesus.
Nick Saban was expected to address Amos’ departure at his annual pre-spring press conference but that, like pretty much all of college football, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Oklahoma was supposed to hold their second spring practice of the year on Thursday.
That obviously didn’t happen. Like many in the sports world, the Sooners suddenly found themselves on indefinite hiatus as precautions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were undertaken across the country.
Despite that fact, the show still goes on when it comes to the transfer portal in Norman. While not much else is open for business, the portal still is.
And who just walked in it? As first reported by Sooner Scoop, that would be OU running back Trey Sermon.
The senior from Georgia played a big role in Lincoln Riley’s underrated run game the past few seasons. He played in every game for the team up until injuring his knee against Iowa State last season, missing the final five games of 2019. He wound up making 19 starts all told and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a sophomore.
Despite rushing for 7.1 yards a carry prior to his injury though, the explosive tailback was still starting to see his playing time chipped away by others. Junior Kennedy Brooks is the unquestioned starter for the crimson and cream. While he is gunning for a third 1,000 yard season in a row, both Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger factor into the crowded backfield situation. Add in a pair of four-star freshmen and carries might have been hard to come by in 2020 even as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback.
It’s not known just what programs Sermon might wind up looking at but chances are high that he’s looking for a decent role at a quality Power Five team. Though it does not appear as though the running back is a graduate transfer, the NCAA one-time transfer legislation was slated to take effect this summer to likely make him eligible at his next stop.
Sermon’s decision, if nothing else, just goes to show you that even in these trying times, there’s still a few folks willing to get out there and move around as business rolls on like normal.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker doubled his own salary with the move to East Lansing. He also got a massive new staff pool to spend on assistants.
Based on the latest figures from the school, all that money is being put to use.
According to MLive.com, open records requests sent to MSU brought back the salaries for all 10 full-time members of Tucker’s 2020 staff. All are in the six-figures as expected though none top the million dollar mark that has become commonplace for some.
The base salaries are as follows:
- Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson: $975,000
- OL coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic: $700,000
- TE coach Ted Gilmore: $500,000
- WR coach Courtney Hawkins: $387,000
- RB coach William Peagler: $200,000
- Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton: $950,000
- DL coach Ron Burton: $510,000
- Safeties coach Mike Tressel: $667,385
- DBs coach Harlon Barnet: $480,000
- Special teams coordinator Ross Els: $475,000
Add it all up and that’s just a tad over $5.8 million. Tucker was contractually allowed $6 million by Michigan State. When you factor in bonuses you should reach that amount at least.
It also results in over half (six) the staff topping the half million dollar mark for those following at home.
The Spartans were put in a tough spot with Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Thanks to a little cash, they’ll come out okay.
The SEC has joined the Big Ten in putting a halt to all athletics activity across the league from now until the middle of next month.
Per a statement from the conference:
The Southeastern Conference today announced that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.
SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.
SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
The SEC had previously taken steps to limit competition until March 29 but will now cease everything, including practice, into the next month. The move aligns with a recent NCAA directive to implement a face-to-face recruiting ban until April 15.
Several schools such as Auburn and Alabama have already started to postpone things like spring football practice and now that’s official from the conference office in Birmingham.
The two schools involved in the Iron Bowl will not be throwing the ball around anytime soon.
In the wake of plans around the sport being put in place to deal with the coronavirus, both Alabama and Auburn have now announced they will postpone spring football practice after the Crimson Tide made the move on Friday afternoon.
The rival Tigers had previously postponed the start of their practice late Thursday.
As for Alabama, the decision comes just hours before the team was set to take the field at 3:30 pm local time. Nick Saban was expected to hold his annual press conference afterward though that is also not being held.
The school was set to go on spring break next week and then the football team was expected to return and practice the final week of March upon getting back to Tuscaloosa. That also appears to be postponed “until further notice.”
No word on the Tide’s April 18 spring game but like all things related to sports at the moment, that appears to be on ice for the time being.