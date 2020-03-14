Mike Gundy has coronavirus advice involving his flowing locks

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is hunkering down like most of us right now in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike some though, he’s not panicking over the situation.

Just a few hours before the Big 12 canceled all spring sports and spring football practice in response to COVID-19, one of the Cowboys quarterback-turned-coach’s children tweeted a short conversation with his dad. What did Gavin Gundy pass along from pops?

Some sage advice to deal with the world at large right now and a critical update on his flowing locks:

There you have it. A mullet might not be able to keep you safe from picking up the virus but it is at least sanitary. And kudos for preaching proper hygiene to his kids as well.

OSU had opened spring practice on March 9 and hit the field as recently as Wednesday. That all is now on the shelf like most things in the sports world, including NCAA recruiting until the middle of next month.

No word on what the Gundy clan will do to pass the time. One thing seems certain though: the head coach’s mullet will continue to grow and likely look even more magnificent when the time comes to move on from what is hopefully a temporary hiatus.