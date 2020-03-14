WATCH: LSU coach Ed Orgeron records PSA to battle the cornavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ed Orgeron is ready to tackle the coronavirus. He wants you to be too.

LSU’s national title-winning head coach became one of the most prominent voices in college football to step into the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic this week. As was mentioned by state officials in Louisiana on Friday, Orgeron lended his distinct cajun voice to a PSA on the matter to run on various media platforms going forward.

The video is worth watching whether you’re a Tigers fan or not:

“Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together,” said Orgeron, while recounting a number of helpful tips. “We’re all in this together so let’s team up to protect our health.”

One thing missing from the spot though? A hearty ‘Geaux Tigers’ normally heard from Coach O.

Orgeron lending his local celebrity to get the word out is not surprising. He’s helped do the same in the past when devastating floods hit the state and is close friends with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Like most schools, LSU will not be practicing or recruiting anytime soon. That leaves plenty of time for Orgeron and others to do their part to battle the virus.