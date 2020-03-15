Camping World Stadium in Orlando wants to host Army-Navy game

Army-Navy football in sunshine instead of snow? It could happen if leaders in Orlando have their say.
Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel last week, the head of the group that controls Camping World Stadium confirmed that he would love to host the troops for the traditional regular season-ending game in early December.
“When you think of events, I love that Orlando can have the opportunity to be a part of something that’s special,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan told the paper. “The Army-Navy game would be an experience for people in Central Florida and the people who have traditionally attended the game in Philadelphia or Baltimore.”
As Hogan mentioned, the game has typically bounced back and forth between Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field and Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. MetLife Stadium in the New York City area is also scheduled to host in 2021 but beyond that, the game’s location appears up for grabs.
That’s where Orlando and Camping World Stadium comes into play. The Florida Citrus Sports group expects an RFP from the Midshipmen and Black Knights at some point soon though the growing coronavirus pandemic could result in business as usual being pushed back some.
The game has been hosted outside the typical northeast corridor before — though a jaunt south would be something new. Soldier Field in Chicago has hosted once, as has the Rose Bowl. Still, the game has been played at a neutral site south of the Mason-Dixon line just once in a 2011 trip to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Moving the game to Florida would be more in line with what both service academies have been doing in recent years too by hosting games around the country in order to play closer to Army and Navy bases. This includes recent Midshipmen games against Notre Dame in Jacksonville and San Diego.
#MACtion may be shut down due to coronavirus but the NCAA transfer portal is still open for one Eastern Michigan player.
Per 247Sports, defensive lineman CJ Hunt has dropped his name into the transfer database with an intention of heading elsewhere for the 2020 season.
Last year with the Eagles, Hunt recorded 23 tackles and a half sack as a backup defensive tackle. He was quite involved in the rotation in playing every game the last two seasons and even earned a handful of starts as well.
While Hunt was expected to be counted on as a contributor in 2020 at Eastern Michigan, redshirt sophomore Mikey Haney had appeared to pass him on the depth chart for playing time.
Potential destinations were not mentioned by 247Sports for Hunt but he was labeled a two-star recruit out of high school in Indiana. He garnered a handful of scholarship offers from MAC schools at the time but likely will be looking for either more playing time or a step up in competition level.
EMU is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Lexington. The home opener in Ypsilanti will happen the following week against another school with a unique field color in Coastal Carolina.
As it stands though, Hunt will not be a part of either as he explores a transfer out of the program.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is hunkering down like most of us right now in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike some though, he’s not panicking over the situation.
Just a few hours before the Big 12 canceled all spring sports and spring football practice in response to COVID-19, one of the Cowboys quarterback-turned-coach’s children tweeted a short conversation with his dad. What did Gavin Gundy pass along from pops?
Some sage advice to deal with the world at large right now and a critical update on his flowing locks:
There you have it. A mullet might not be able to keep you safe from picking up the virus but it is at least sanitary. And kudos for preaching proper hygiene to his kids as well.
OSU had opened spring practice on March 9 and hit the field as recently as Wednesday. That all is now on the shelf like most things in the sports world, including NCAA recruiting until the middle of next month.
No word on what the Gundy clan will do to pass the time. One thing seems certain though: the head coach’s mullet will continue to grow and likely look even more magnificent when the time comes to move on from what is hopefully a temporary hiatus.
Ed Orgeron is ready to tackle the coronavirus. He wants you to be too.
LSU’s national title-winning head coach became one of the most prominent voices in college football to step into the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic this week. As was mentioned by state officials in Louisiana on Friday, Orgeron lended his distinct cajun voice to a PSA on the matter to run on various media platforms going forward.
The video is worth watching whether you’re a Tigers fan or not:
“Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together,” said Orgeron, while recounting a number of helpful tips. “We’re all in this together so let’s team up to protect our health.”
One thing missing from the spot though? A hearty ‘Geaux Tigers’ normally heard from Coach O.
Orgeron lending his local celebrity to get the word out is not surprising. He’s helped do the same in the past when devastating floods hit the state and is close friends with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Like most schools, LSU will not be practicing or recruiting anytime soon. That leaves plenty of time for Orgeron and others to do their part to battle the virus.
The Pac-12 has now joined the party nobody wants to be at.
In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the conference confirmed that they too would be axing the rest of their spring sports calendar and halting any athletic activities like spring football until at least the end of March.
“At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year,” the league said a release. “This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
“In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision.”
Already the other nine FBS conferences have made similar decisions, with the Big Ten, Big 12, MAC and Mountain West also canceling the rest of their spring sports.
The Pac-12’s decision to put a halt to any athletic activities through March 29 mirrors the policy of the Big 12 for the time being. Others, however, have gone deeper into the future. In the wake of the NCAA’s decision to institute a recruiting dead period until April 15, the SEC also extended their ban until that same date.