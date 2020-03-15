College football
New CDC recommendation effectively ends any chance of spring practice for college football teams starting back up

By John TaylorMar 15, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
Thanks to the coronavirus, a new reality has slammed headfirst into college football.  Again.

Because of the spread of COVID-19 in this country, Power Five conferences such as the Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 had canceled all spring sports, which included spring football.  The other two college Power Fives, the ACC and SEC, had suspended spring football until at least April 15 for the latter and until further notice for the former.  On top of that, the NCAA has halted all face-to-face recruiting, either on-campus or off, until mid-April.

Sunday evening, however, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ratcheted up the stakes as the agency issued a statement in which it recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.  Such a timeline would take us through the middle of May.  At the earliest.

Boiling it down, any flicker of hope that spring practice in college football will resume has been extinguished.

Below is the full update from the CDC:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

Coming out of this crisis, whenever it is, certainly begs the question as to what the NCAA will allow college football teams to do to prepare for the start of the 2020 season.  Summer practices on top of workouts ahead of the start of summer camp?  An extended summer camp?

Or, looking at the glass half-empty, will the 2020 college football season even start on time?

Myriad questions but, at this point, no answers.  Of course, college football being played is the least of worries for a growing number of individuals in this country of ours.

Stay safe, all y’all.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando wants to host Army-Navy game

Army-Navy
By Bryan FischerMar 15, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Army-Navy football in sunshine instead of snow? It could happen if leaders in Orlando have their say.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel last week, the head of the group that controls Camping World Stadium confirmed that he would love to host the troops for the traditional regular season-ending game in early December.

“When you think of events, I love that Orlando can have the opportunity to be a part of something that’s special,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan told the paper. “The Army-Navy game would be an experience for people in Central Florida and the people who have traditionally attended the game in Philadelphia or Baltimore.”

As Hogan mentioned, the game has typically bounced back and forth between Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field and Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. MetLife Stadium in the New York City area is also scheduled to host in 2021 but beyond that, the game’s location appears up for grabs.

That’s where Orlando and Camping World Stadium comes into play. The Florida Citrus Sports group expects an RFP from the Midshipmen and Black Knights at some point soon though the growing coronavirus pandemic could result in business as usual being pushed back some.

The game has been hosted outside the typical northeast corridor before — though a jaunt south would be something new. Soldier Field in Chicago has hosted once, as has the Rose Bowl. Still, the game has been played at a neutral site south of the Mason-Dixon line just once in a 2011 trip to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Moving the game to Florida would be more in line with what both service academies have been doing in recent years too by hosting games around the country in order to play closer to Army and Navy bases. This includes recent Midshipmen games against Notre Dame in Jacksonville and San Diego.

Eastern Michigan defensive lineman CJ Hunt reportedly drops name into the transfer portal

By Bryan FischerMar 15, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
#MACtion may be shut down due to coronavirus but the NCAA transfer portal is still open for one Eastern Michigan player.

Per 247Sports, defensive lineman CJ Hunt has dropped his name into the transfer database with an intention of heading elsewhere for the 2020 season.

Last year with the Eagles, Hunt recorded 23 tackles and a half sack as a backup defensive tackle. He was quite involved in the rotation in playing every game the last two seasons and even earned a handful of starts as well.

While Hunt was expected to be counted on as a contributor in 2020 at Eastern Michigan, redshirt sophomore Mikey Haney had appeared to pass him on the depth chart for playing time.

Potential destinations were not mentioned by 247Sports for Hunt but he was labeled a two-star recruit out of high school in Indiana. He garnered a handful of scholarship offers from MAC schools at the time but likely will be looking for either more playing time or a step up in competition level.

EMU is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Lexington. The home opener in Ypsilanti will happen the following week against another school with a unique field color in Coastal Carolina.

As it stands though, Hunt will not be a part of either as he explores a transfer out of the program.

Mike Gundy has coronavirus advice involving his flowing locks

Mike Gundy
By Bryan FischerMar 14, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is hunkering down like most of us right now in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Unlike some though, he’s not panicking over the situation.

Just a few hours before the Big 12 canceled all spring sports and spring football practice in response to COVID-19, one of the Cowboys quarterback-turned-coach’s children tweeted a short conversation with his dad. What did Gavin Gundy pass along from pops?

Some sage advice to deal with the world at large right now and a critical update on his flowing locks:

There you have it. A mullet might not be able to keep you safe from picking up the virus but it is at least sanitary. And kudos for preaching proper hygiene to his kids as well.

OSU had opened spring practice on March 9 and hit the field as recently as Wednesday. That all is now on the shelf like most things in the sports world, including NCAA recruiting until the middle of next month.

No word on what the Gundy clan will do to pass the time. One thing seems certain though: the head coach’s mullet will continue to grow and likely look even more magnificent when the time comes to move on from what is hopefully a temporary hiatus.

WATCH: LSU coach Ed Orgeron records PSA to battle the coronavirus

By Bryan FischerMar 14, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Ed Orgeron is ready to tackle the coronavirus. He wants you to be too.

LSU’s national title-winning head coach became one of the most prominent voices in college football to step into the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic this week. As was mentioned by state officials in Louisiana on Friday, Orgeron lended his distinct cajun voice to a PSA on the matter to run on various media platforms going forward.

The video is worth watching whether you’re a Tigers fan or not:

“Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together,” said Orgeron, while recounting a number of helpful tips. “We’re all in this together so let’s team up to protect our health.”

One thing missing from the spot though? A hearty ‘Geaux Tigers’ normally heard from Coach O.

Orgeron lending his local celebrity to get the word out is not surprising. He’s helped do the same in the past when devastating floods hit the state and is close friends with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Like most schools, LSU will not be practicing or recruiting anytime soon. That leaves plenty of time for Orgeron and others to do their part to battle the virus.