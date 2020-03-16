Brown Athletics

Brown promotes Heather Marini to QB coach, making her first position coach in Division 1 football

By Kevin McGuireMar 16, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brown’s latest coaching move is a historic one. Heather Marini was officially promoted to the role of quarterbacks coach, the Ivy League program announced on Monday. Marini is now the first woman to hold a position coaching position in all of Division 1 football (FCS or FBS).

Marini joined the Brown football program last year as an offensive quality control assistant coach. In that short period of time, Marini proved herself to be worthy of this latest role on the staff.

“Heather has earned the coaching position,” Brown head coach James Perry said in a released statement. “In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she’s ready to run the quarterback room.”

“Promoting Heather to our Quarterback Coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football,” Brown’s First-Team All-Ivy League quarterback EJ Perry said in a released statement.

Ohio State’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class gets another boost as four-star RB commits to Buckeyes

Ohio State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 16, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak, Ohio State football announced that it would be shutting down recruiting through April 20.  Recruits, though, aren’t shutting out Ohio State football.

Earlier Monday, four-star 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced that he had committed to playing for Ohio State football.  Five hours later, another four-star 2021 prospect, Evan Pryor, tweeted that he too has committed to the Buckeyes.

Pryor committed to Ohio State football over finalists such as Georgia, North Carolina and Penn State.

Pryor is the No. 6 running back in the country.  He is also rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.

With Pryor’s commitment, Ohio State further cemented itself as the top football recruiting class in 2021 on the 247Sports.com composite.  Of the baker’s dozen commitments halfway through this current cycle, two are five-star recruits and another nine are four-stars.

While there’s still a ways to go, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could be in the midst of assembling a potentially historic class.  From 247Sports.com:

So with that, how special could this haul in Columbus really?

For perspective, recruiting classes that finish with an average ranking per commit over 94 is pretty rare. We’ve only had five total hit that mark in the history of our 247Sports network dating back to 2010, and the Buckeyes have done it twice, once in 2017 and again the following year. The 2017 haul Urban Meyer and his staff put together headlined by Chase Young and Jeff Okudah is still pound-for-pound the highest-rated class when looking at average ranking per commit at 94.59. Alabama gave that a run in 2019 coming in at 94.38. No program hit the mark over 94 in 2020.

Now back to the present and Pryor’s announcement, Ohio State stood at 95.07 and now get the ballyhooed back’s .9634 rating to boost that number a tad more. The potential beyond Turrentine (.9413) is eye-popping as we start the narrative for potential best recruiting class ever.

The Turrentine mentioned in the above-quoted paragraphs is Andre Turrentine.  A four-star 2021 safety, Turrentine is expected to commit to Ohio State football as early as Tuesday.

LSU confirms its off-campus spring football game has been canceled

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 16, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The saga that has been the LSU football spring practice and game has taken an expected twist.

Because of construction at Tiger Stadium, it was announced last month by LSU that its annual spring football game would be moved Southern University, a Historically Black College/University located in Baton Rouge.  Then, in the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic, LSU had initially decided late last week to continue with spring practice, which had kicked off March 7.  That decision was subsequently taken out of the hands of LSU specifically and the other members of the conference as the SEC suspended all sports activity until at least April 15, including spring football.

Monday, however, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward confirmed that the football program’s annual spring game has indeed been canceled.  Woodward’s confirmation came one day after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement in which it recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.  Such a timeframe would shut down events such as spring practice until mid-May at the earliest.

“We’ll worry about how we prepare for the fall sports in the appropriate time, whether that’s allowing more practices or it’s doing things differently by sport, but that’s to be determined,” Woodward stated. “I want to assure everyone that we will be back together as an LSU family in due time, but the most important thing, and the priority now, is our collective effort to stop the spread of this virus.”

It’s expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, other SEC schools — and the rest of the FBS for that matter — will follow the lead of LSU and cancel their spring football games as well.  In fact, as this post was being written, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos stated that the Cornhuskers’ spring game won’t be played as scheduled on April 18 “and probably will not occur at all.” Additionally, Louisiana announced that the Ragin’ Cajuns’ spring game has been nixed.

Other schools such as Ohio State (HERE) and Michigan (Michigan (HERE) had previously confirmed that their respective spring games had been canceled.

Greg Burns gets another assistant coaching gig in the Pac-12 with Arizona

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 16, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arizona has officially added a well-traveled assistant coach with a bit of experience within the Pac-12. Greg Burns was named the defensive backs coach, officially, by Arizona and head coach Kevin Sumlin on Monday, although Burns has already been working with the staff in Tucson.

“We are obviously in a very unique time, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with men such as Greg is crucial in the development of our student-athletes on and off the field,” Sumlin said in a released statement. “We are fortunate to have Greg with our secondary during this time,” Sumlin said. “He brings more than 20 years of experience coaching in the secondary with a successful track record in recruiting and development. His Pac-12 experience, professionalism and passion for the game will be a great addition to our staff. He is more than qualified to help lead our student-athletes during this unique time.”

According to a release from Arizona, Burns began working at Arizona on March 9.

This is the fourth stop at a Pac-12 program for Burns since 2014. Burns was a defensive backs coach for California from 2014 through 2016. Burns later became a part of the Oregon State coaching staff in 2018, followed by one season with the USC Trojans before being a casualty of offseason coaching changes.

Burns has been an assistant coach working with defensive backs and cornerbacks since 1997, beginning with Idaho State. Other stops in Burns’ coaching journey have included Louisville, Kansas State, Arizona State, Purdue, and UMass. Burns had a p[revious stop at USC from 2002 through 2005. He also coached one season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006.

UNLV’s new home stadium is still on track for 2020, but COVID-19 measures could interfere

Photo by: Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

The entire sports world has been put on an indefinite pause as the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our daily way of life and leisure. As such, certain jobs and industries are forced to alter plans and schedules in the interest of the safety and health of their employees and communities.

While nothing has been knocked off course just yet in Las Vegas with the construction of a brand new football stadium, it may still be something worth watching as the days, weeks, and potentially months drag on. As noted by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, government measures from the federal or state level in Nevada could hamper the chances of having the new football facility ready to open its doors in the fall for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV.

From Florio;

It’s a simple proposition. If citizens are prohibited from leaving home only to go to the store, the pharmacy, or to get gasoline, they won’t be allowed to leave home for work. And of all the jobs that now can be done at home, working on a stadium cannot be.

If the brand new football stadium is not ready at the start of the season, UNLV could have to go with a backup plan of playing their home games at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels have played their home games in Sam Boyd Stadium since 1971. It certainly would not be the ideal way to begin the 2020 season for UNLV, but the pandemic situation could potentially force the issue at some point. But it could be even more awkward for those NFL teams waiting to move into their new stadiums if the NFL kicks off and the Raiders are still in Oakland.

Florio also referenced the construction of the new football stadium in Los Angeles, which will be hosting the brand new LA Bowl between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West Conference.