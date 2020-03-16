Brown promotes Heather Marini to QB coach, making her first position coach in Division 1 football

Brown’s latest coaching move is a historic one. Heather Marini was officially promoted to the role of quarterbacks coach, the Ivy League program announced on Monday. Marini is now the first woman to hold a position coaching position in all of Division 1 football (FCS or FBS).
Marini joined the Brown football program last year as an offensive quality control assistant coach. In that short period of time, Marini proved herself to be worthy of this latest role on the staff.
“Heather has earned the coaching position,” Brown head coach James Perry said in a released statement. “In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she’s ready to run the quarterback room.”
“Promoting Heather to our Quarterback Coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football,” Brown’s First-Team All-Ivy League quarterback EJ Perry said in a released statement.
Football is football, no matter your gender or… accent😂! Thanks @almansanarez for talking to me, I am so glad I was able to make the switch to football all those years ago! https://t.co/UDLpaZmiry
— Heather Marini (@coach_marini) March 5, 2020