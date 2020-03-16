If you’re looking for some off-field legal drama, you’ll need to look somewhere other than the Clemson football program.

On March 14, 2016, Clemson football player Kaleb Chalmers was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Since then, as first noted by 247Sports.com, no other Clemson football player has been arrested.

So, if my math is correct, that means that the Clemson football team has not seen a player arrested in four years. Plus a couple of days.

In discussing the coronavirus this week, Dabo Swinny addressed emphasizing to his team the need to make good decisions off the field.

“Regardless of (coronavirus), that’s something that we do every year is talk to our guys about being careful, being cautious, and making good decisions,” the Clemson football head coach said. “You represent Clemson in everything you do. We try to talk to all of these guys about the privilege we have— and it’s not just the players, but it’s the managers, video people, coaches, everybody. And then really encourage them to enjoy their time. These guys have been grinding, man. They went all the way until January 14, went right back into school, and we started spring ball on February 26.”

According to the same website, Georgia has in the neighborhood of 50 arrests since 2010. Alabama and Florida State are beyond 30. And Clemson in that same 10-year span? Seven.

As for Chalmers? The defensive back was dismissed from the Clemson football team shortly after his arrest. After a brief pit stop at a Mississippi junior college, Chalmers moved on to South Carolina in 2017. After playing in two games that season, Chalmers left the Gamecocks.

At this point, it’s unclear if his football career continued after leaving the SEC school.