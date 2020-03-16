Florida State DB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey takes in academic honor from university

Florida State football player Jaiden Lars-Woodbey has been honored by the university for their achievements in the classroom and the community, the university announced Monday.

Lars-Woodbey is among six FSU athletes chosen as members of Florida State’s Torchbearer 100 class, which considers current and rising seniors from across the university. From the school:

The Torchbearer 100 recognizes Florida State University’s exceptional undergraduate student leaders and achievers of the current and rising senior class. This honor is intended to celebrate and thank the outstanding few who allowed their passions to exceed the bounds of comfort, whose devotion did not waiver, and who dared to step out into the darkness and light a torch that would lead the way for those to come. It is the magnitude of impact that each of The 100 has made within their own realm of influence that carries on the legacy of student leadership at Florida State.

Lars-Woodbey is a redshirt sophomore defensive back/linebacker from Fontana, Calif. He started 12 games as a true freshman in 2018, earning a nod on ESPN’s Freshman All-America Team, the ACC All-Academic Team, and was voted the team’s freshman of the year after collecting 58 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The former 5-star recruit started the first four games of 2019 before a season-ending injury forced him out for the remainder of the year, necessitating a redshirt. He registered 19 tackles, including six apiece against Boise State and Virginia, before leaving for the year.