Navy LB Jacob Springer enters transfer portal

Navy linebacker Jacob Springer has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

A Kansas City native, Springer played primarily on special teams in 2017 and 2018 before moving to the starting lineup in 2019. Springer finished the year with 69 stops, third most on the club, while registering a team-high 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His 16 TFLs tied for the fifth most in school history, and his eight sacks were the first eight of his career.

Springer also led the team with three forced fumbles.

That production was enough for Springer to earn Second Team All-AAC honors, the first such of his career.

Stringer will be a graduate transfer and eligible to compete immediately.