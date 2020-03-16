Ohio State adds to nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with 4-star CB

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NCAA has put the kibosh on in-person recruiting for at least the next month, but there’s nothing stopping schools from continuing to recruit virtually, and recruit they are. A flurry of offers went out over the weekend, and one big commitment went down.

On Sunday, Ohio State landed the pledge of Jakailin Johnson, a 4-star cornerback out of St. Louis. Johnson is rated as the No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2021 and the No. 59 overall player.

Johnson becomes the 11th player to join Ohio State’s 2021 class, and the ninth to rank among the top 106 players nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. That group includes the nation’s No. 2 player in Pickerington, Ohio, 5-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, Philadelphia 5-star quarterback Kyle McCord, Houston 4-star offensive guard Donovan Jackson, and Philadelphia 4-star wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Ohio State has 11 commitments and nine of them rank in the nation's top 106 players in the 247Sports composite rankings. The rest of the Big Ten has two commitments from top 100, both of which are committed to Michigan. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) March 15, 2020

The addition of Johnson places Ohio State’s class as the No. 1 group in the country in terms of total points (238.49) and per-capita average (95.77) at this early juncture in the 2021 recruiting cycle.