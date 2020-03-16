Getty Images

WATCH: Carrier Dome roof deflates for final time

By Zach BarnettMar 16, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The coronavirus has ground all sports arena activity to a halt for the time being, but activity on sports arenas continues apace.

Syracuse is in the midst of a multi-year project to renovate the Carrier Dome, and Monday was demo day for the famous, pillowy roof. The construction site is already host to one of the world’s largest cranes.

And down it went, before 8 a.m. local time. The demolition, such that it was one, was anticlimactic by demolition standards. Here’s how onlookers observed the process, shared by the Syracuse Post-Standard:

“Is anything happening” one university employee asked another, as they emptied a truck outside Falk College around 7:30 a.m.

“I don’t know,” the other answered. “It’s getting squishee.”

The roof then needed to be cut down by construction workers, which was expected to take eight hours and be complete by Monday afternoon.

The roof will be replaced by another pillowy roof encircled by a railing, which appears to already be halfway complete.

The entire project is slated to cost $118 million.

Navy LB Jacob Springer enters transfer portal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 16, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Navy linebacker Jacob Springer has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

A Kansas City native, Springer played primarily on special teams in 2017 and 2018 before moving to the starting lineup in 2019. Springer finished the year with 69 stops, third most on the club, while registering a team-high 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His 16 TFLs tied for the fifth most in school history, and his eight sacks were the first eight of his career.

Springer also led the team with three forced fumbles.

That production was enough for Springer to earn Second Team All-AAC honors, the first such of his career.

Stringer will be a graduate transfer and eligible to compete immediately.

Florida State DB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey takes in academic honor from university

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 16, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Florida State football player Jaiden Lars-Woodbey has been honored by the university for their achievements in the classroom and the community, the university announced Monday.

Lars-Woodbey is among six FSU athletes chosen as members of Florida State’s Torchbearer 100 class, which considers current and rising seniors from across the university. From the school:

The Torchbearer 100 recognizes Florida State University’s exceptional undergraduate student leaders and achievers of the current and rising senior class. This honor is intended to celebrate and thank the outstanding few who allowed their passions to exceed the bounds of comfort, whose devotion did not waiver, and who dared to step out into the darkness and light a torch that would lead the way for those to come. It is the magnitude of impact that each of The 100 has made within their own realm of influence that carries on the legacy of student leadership at Florida State.

Lars-Woodbey is a redshirt sophomore defensive back/linebacker from Fontana, Calif. He started 12 games as a true freshman in 2018, earning a nod on ESPN’s Freshman All-America Team, the ACC All-Academic Team, and was voted the team’s freshman of the year after collecting 58 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The former 5-star recruit started the first four games of 2019 before a season-ending injury forced him out for the remainder of the year, necessitating a redshirt. He registered 19 tackles, including six apiece against Boise State and Virginia, before leaving for the year.

 

Ohio State adds to nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with 4-star CB

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 16, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

The NCAA has put the kibosh on in-person recruiting for at least the next month, but there’s nothing stopping schools from continuing to recruit virtually, and recruit they are. A flurry of offers went out over the weekend, and one big commitment went down.

On Sunday, Ohio State landed the pledge of Jakailin Johnson, a 4-star cornerback out of St. Louis. Johnson is rated as the No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2021 and the No. 59 overall player.

Johnson becomes the 11th player to join Ohio State’s 2021 class, and the ninth to rank among the top 106 players nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. That group includes the nation’s No. 2 player in Pickerington, Ohio, 5-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, Philadelphia 5-star quarterback Kyle McCord, Houston 4-star offensive guard Donovan Jackson, and Philadelphia 4-star wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.

The addition of Johnson places Ohio State’s class as the No. 1 group in the country in terms of total points (238.49) and per-capita average (95.77) at this early juncture in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Clemson has gone four years (plus) without a player being arrested

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 16, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
2 Comments

If you’re looking for some off-field legal drama, you’ll need to look somewhere other than the Clemson football program.

On March 14, 2016, Clemson football player Kaleb Chalmers was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Since then, as first noted by 247Sports.com, no other Clemson football player has been arrested.

So, if my math is correct, that means that the Clemson football team has not seen a player arrested in four years. Plus a couple of days.

In discussing the coronavirus this week, Dabo Swinny addressed emphasizing to his team the need to make good decisions off the field.

“Regardless of (coronavirus), that’s something that we do every year is talk to our guys about being careful, being cautious, and making good decisions,” the Clemson football head coach said. “You represent Clemson in everything you do. We try to talk to all of these guys about the privilege we have— and it’s not just the players, but it’s the managers, video people, coaches, everybody. And then really encourage them to enjoy their time. These guys have been grinding, man. They went all the way until January 14, went right back into school, and we started spring ball on February 26.”

According to the same website, Georgia has in the neighborhood of 50 arrests since 2010. Alabama and Florida State are beyond 30. And Clemson in that same 10-year span? Seven.

As for Chalmers? The defensive back was dismissed from the Clemson football team shortly after his arrest. After a brief pit stop at a Mississippi junior college, Chalmers moved on to South Carolina in 2017. After playing in two games that season, Chalmers left the Gamecocks.

At this point, it’s unclear if his football career continued after leaving the SEC school.