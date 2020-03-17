A Cal football player is dealing with a medical issue that would’ve sidelined him for the spring. Even before the coronavirus changed the sporting landscape for the foreseeable future.
Over the weekend, Camryn Bynum posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself standing outside of the Surgery Center Division of the Sutter Health System. In the photo, Bynum is on crutches with some type of brace or cast-like device on his left leg. A wheelchair is in place next to him.
While the standout cornerback didn’t divulge any details, a Cal football official confirmed that Bynum is dealing with a lower-body issue. At this point, it’s unclear exactly when and how the defensive back sustained the injury.
God truly has an amazing way of giving us wake up calls. Temporarily losing the game and the grind I love is a test of faith that I will not fail. This is reminding me to always be thankful for the smallest things that seem so secure even though they aren’t. Being so deep into my grind and putting in so much work I felt like I was invincible and now I am forced to sit back and really reflect on it all and be thankful for being able to freely perfect my craft. Achieving greatness has a great cost, but I’m willing to pay. Greatness reschedules your plans for you, will put you in some deep dark holes, and demands everything out of you. I’m crazy and I absolutely LOVE adversity because I’m obsessed with the process more than anything. I’m thankful to God for this because like Job 2:10 says, should we accept good from God and not accept adversity? It’s a blessing because all of this is building a new relentless hunger into my DNA that I wouldn’t trade for anything.
The surgery would’ve knocked Bynum out for the whole of Cal spring football practice. Of course, the Pac-12 made that moot as they joined the other Power Five conferences in canceling spring football.
Named a Cal football captain ahead of the start of the 2019 season, Bynum set career-highs in tackles (63) and tackles for loss (three). His nine passes broken up were tops on the Golden Bears. Following the regular season, Bynum was named second-team All-Pac-12.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bynum has started 38 straight games at corner for Cal football.
Not even a global pandemic can quarantine Ohio State’s momentum on the recruiting trail.
Since adding 4-star, top 100 cornerback Jakailin Johnson out of St. Louis on Sunday and 4-star running back Evan Pryor on Monday, the Buckeyes have picked up two more commits — and the week is not yet halfway complete.
Three-star cornerback Devonta Smith joined the class after we went to press yesterday, and today 4-star safety Andre Turrentine has joined the fray. Smith is from Cincinnati, while Turrentine hails from Nashville.
In case you’d like to feel old today, Smith’s Twitter account lists all of one tweet, from 2016, portraying his excitement to start… eighth grade football.
And here’s Mark Pantoni, Ohio State’s personnel director:
As of this writing and subject to change by the time it meets your eyeballs, Ohio State’s 14-man class has extended its lead over Clemson for the nation’s No. 1 class. The 247Sports composite rankings gives Ohio State 268.81 points to Clemson’s 220.98, while Clemson edges the Buckeyes on a per capita basis, 95.59 to 95.09.
Presuming we’re all still alive and playing football in 2022, Notre Dame just added another home game.
UNLV announced Tuesday it will trek to South Bend for an Oct. 20, 2022 game against the Fighting Irish. The game will be the first between the two programs, assuming they don’t clash in a bowl game in 2020 or ’21.
“Nothing says college football history more than playing a game at Notre Dame,” said UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois. “We are looking forward to taking our team and our fans to South Bend for what is sure to be a memorable experience.”
Notre Dame will pay UNLV $1.35 million for the game, UNLV’s announcement said.
The UNLV game leaves Notre Dame with just one blank spot on its 2022 slate. In addition to the Rebels, the Irish will host Marshall, Cal, Stanford, Clemson and Boston College with road trips to Ohio State, USC, North Carolina, Syracuse and a neutral site game with Navy. The 12th game will likely be a home date.
UNLV also has a Sept. 10 trip to Cal lined up. Perhaps the Irish, Rebels and Bears can get to work on a three-way rivalry trophy.
The SEC has put the final nail in the NCAA coffin this spring.
The conference announced on Tuesday that they were joining their FBS peers in canceling all spring sport competitions, spring football, spring football games and pro days as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
The league did leave open the slight possibility that team and individual practices could still happen this spring as they remain just “suspended” through at least April 15. Still, that seems like just a placeholder for the time being as most others like the ACC and Pac-12 have put an end to that line of thinking.
As a result of the SEC’s decision, every FBS conference has now canceled their spring sports through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Louisville is going to have quite the party on their hands in the fall if the (sports) world has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic in time.
In an announcement on Tuesday, the organization responsible for the Kentucky Derby announced that the annual spring staple on NBC is moving to Labor Day weekend this year. Obviously gathering 100,000+ people in one place goes against the recommendations of authorities in light of the COVID-19 outbreak so the decision to move the race to later in the year is pretty unsurprising.
However, that sure sets up an interesting week in the Commonwealth. The 146th running of the Derby was originally set for Saturday, May 2 but will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 (the Kentucky Oaks will run the day prior). As many readers of CFTalk will note, that’s the traditional opening weekend in college football and the first full Saturday slate of games in the sport.
In what may be a fortuitous bit of circumstances for some in the city, the Louisville Cardinals are scheduled to hold their opening game of the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against N.C. State. That decision was made a while ago not knowing that moving the derby was a possibility obviously but makes things on the calendar in the city workout a bit better than if they had overlapped more.
Fans of the other major college football team in the state might not be quite as lucky though as Kentucky’s 2020 opener against Eastern Michigan is scheduled for that same Labor Day weekend Saturday (kickoff time TBD). It’s possible that game eventually gets moved up to either Thursday or Friday in order to allow Wildcats fans to watch the game in Lexington before taking in the derby. Like most things however, such a move is on the back-burner for the time being as everybody deals with a new reality in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 virus.
Either way, the Kentucky Derby being held in the fall for the first time means it will clash directly with college football in the Commonwealth and beyond. Such, sadly, is life right now as the sports calendar does its best to adjust to the continued coronavirus outbreak.