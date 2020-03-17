The off-field coaching staff at Kentucky added a new member to its ranks this week.

According to numerous reports, Mark Stoops has brought recent Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky to Lexington. Per Kentucky Sports Radio, the pro football veteran will serve as a defensive quality control coach.

While his duties will not include recruiting or anything similar as a non-full time coach, the addition of Manusky is quite an interesting one. He served as Jay Gruden’s DC in D.C. the last three years and also held that same title for the Colts, Chargers and 49ers.

A former Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, Manusky spent over a decade as a player in the NFL before taking up coaching. He’s never been an assistant in the college ranks before so this is certainly a new experience for him — to say nothing of not being allowed to coach between the lines due to NCAA rules.

While at Kentucky, Manusky is expected to help focus in on the linebackers as well as provide general input on that side of the ball. Stoops is already a defensive minded head coach and ‘Cats DC Brad White coached with Manusky in Indianapolis together.

We’ve seen numerous SEC programs stock up on analysts over the past few years and it appears that UK is the latest to up the ante in this growing trend by adding a big name NFL coordinator to their ranks.