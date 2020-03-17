Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This takes a little bit of the shine off of the 2021 schedule for Miami football.

Way back in September of 2017, it was confirmed that Miami and Alabama would start the 2021 season against each other in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the top-ranked Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The win gave UA its first national championship since 1979 and ended the mighty Miami football team’s 29-game winning streak.

Fast-forward nearly three years, and it’s now being reported that Miami has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season has been completed. Suffice to say, this won’t be an Alabama-level game for The U as FBSchedules.com has learned that Miami football will face Central Connecticut State University on Sept. 25 of that year.

As of yet, Miami has yet to officially confirm the matchup.

Of course, that game against the FCS team will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the programs.

CCSU will reportedly receive $650,000 for the one-off matchup.

To the credit of Miami football, the ACC school also has a game against Michigan State scheduled for that season. The fourth and final non-conference game for The U that the 2021 campaign will be against Appalachian State.

As noted by FBSchedules.com, Miami football is scheduled to host Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech and travel to Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Pitt in 2021.