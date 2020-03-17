This takes a little bit of the shine off of the 2021 schedule for Miami football.
Way back in September of 2017, it was confirmed that Miami and Alabama would start the 2021 season against each other in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the top-ranked Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The win gave UA its first national championship since 1979 and ended the mighty Miami football team’s 29-game winning streak.
Fast-forward nearly three years, and it’s now being reported that Miami has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season has been completed. Suffice to say, this won’t be an Alabama-level game for The U as FBSchedules.com has learned that Miami football will face Central Connecticut State University on Sept. 25 of that year.
As of yet, Miami has yet to officially confirm the matchup.
Of course, that game against the FCS team will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the programs.
CCSU will reportedly receive $650,000 for the one-off matchup.
To the credit of Miami football, the ACC school also has a game against Michigan State scheduled for that season. The fourth and final non-conference game for The U that the 2021 campaign will be against Appalachian State.
As noted by FBSchedules.com, Miami football is scheduled to host Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech and travel to Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Pitt in 2021.
An offseason of change for the K-State football coaching staff has continued on into mid-March.
In late February, Scottie Hazelton left as the defensive coordinator for K-State football to take the same job at Colorado. Hazelton was also in charge of the Wildcats’ linebackers.
Nearly three weeks later, the Wildcats confirmed Chris Klieman‘s hiring of Steve Stanard as linebackers coach. It had previously been reported that Stanard would likely be taking the job.
Kansas State, incidentally, stayed in-house to replace Hazelton as coordinator.
“We are excited to add Steve to our defensive staff,” the K-State football head coach said in a statement. “Steve and I have experience working together in the past, and I have continued to follow him throughout his career. He brings an abundance of experience tutoring linebackers and is very familiar with this area of the country. He has done a great job the last few years working with the Syracuse defensive ends, but I know that he is ready to return to coaching the linebackers and will do a phenomenal job with the group that we have here.”
Stanard spent the past three seasons as the defensive ends coach at Syracuse. From 2012-13, Klieman was the coordinator at North Dakota State and Stanard the FCS power’s linebackers coach.
A former Nebraska football player, Stanard has been a defensive coordinator at four previous stops in a coaching career that stretches back more than three decades:
- Wyoming, 2014-16
- Tulane, 2009-11
- Colorado State, 2003-07
- New Mexico State, 2000-02
With the hiring of Stanard, the K-State football coaching staff is once again complete.
In the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak, Ohio State football announced that it would be shutting down recruiting through April 20. Recruits, though, aren’t shutting out Ohio State football.
Earlier Monday, four-star 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced that he had committed to playing for Ohio State football. Five hours later, another four-star 2021 prospect, Evan Pryor, tweeted that he too has committed to the Buckeyes.
Pryor committed to Ohio State football over finalists such as Georgia, North Carolina and Penn State.
Pryor is the No. 6 running back in the country. He is also rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.
With Pryor’s commitment, Ohio State further cemented itself as the top football recruiting class in 2021 on the 247Sports.com composite. Of the baker’s dozen commitments halfway through this current cycle, two are five-star recruits and another nine are four-stars.
While there’s still a ways to go, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could be in the midst of assembling a potentially historic class. From 247Sports.com:
So with that, how special could this haul in Columbus really?
For perspective, recruiting classes that finish with an average ranking per commit over 94 is pretty rare. We’ve only had five total hit that mark in the history of our 247Sports network dating back to 2010, and the Buckeyes have done it twice, once in 2017 and again the following year. The 2017 haul Urban Meyer and his staff put together headlined by Chase Young and Jeff Okudah is still pound-for-pound the highest-rated class when looking at average ranking per commit at 94.59. Alabama gave that a run in 2019 coming in at 94.38. No program hit the mark over 94 in 2020.
Now back to the present and Pryor’s announcement, Ohio State stood at 95.07 and now get the ballyhooed back’s .9634 rating to boost that number a tad more. The potential beyond Turrentine (.9413) is eye-popping as we start the narrative for potential best recruiting class ever.
The Turrentine mentioned in the above-quoted paragraphs is Andre Turrentine. A four-star 2021 safety, Turrentine is expected to commit to Ohio State football as early as Tuesday.
The saga that has been the LSU football spring practice and game has taken an expected twist.
Because of construction at Tiger Stadium, it was announced last month by LSU that its annual spring football game would be moved Southern University, a Historically Black College/University located in Baton Rouge. Then, in the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic, LSU had initially decided late last week to continue with spring practice, which had kicked off March 7. That decision was subsequently taken out of the hands of LSU specifically and the other members of the conference as the SEC suspended all sports activity until at least April 15, including spring football.
Monday, however, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward confirmed that the football program’s annual spring game has indeed been canceled. Woodward’s confirmation came one day after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement in which it recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks. Such a timeframe would shut down events such as spring practice until mid-May at the earliest.
“We’ll worry about how we prepare for the fall sports in the appropriate time, whether that’s allowing more practices or it’s doing things differently by sport, but that’s to be determined,” Woodward stated. “I want to assure everyone that we will be back together as an LSU family in due time, but the most important thing, and the priority now, is our collective effort to stop the spread of this virus.”
It’s expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, other SEC schools — and the rest of the FBS for that matter — will follow the lead of LSU and cancel their spring football games as well. In fact, as this post was being written, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos stated that the Cornhuskers’ spring game won’t be played as scheduled on April 18 “and probably will not occur at all.” Additionally, Louisiana announced that the Ragin’ Cajuns’ spring game has been nixed.
Other schools such as Ohio State (HERE) and Michigan (Michigan (HERE) had previously confirmed that their respective spring games had been canceled.
Arizona has officially added a well-traveled assistant coach with a bit of experience within the Pac-12. Greg Burns was named the defensive backs coach, officially, by Arizona and head coach Kevin Sumlin on Monday, although Burns has already been working with the staff in Tucson.
“We are obviously in a very unique time, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with men such as Greg is crucial in the development of our student-athletes on and off the field,” Sumlin said in a released statement. “We are fortunate to have Greg with our secondary during this time,” Sumlin said. “He brings more than 20 years of experience coaching in the secondary with a successful track record in recruiting and development. His Pac-12 experience, professionalism and passion for the game will be a great addition to our staff. He is more than qualified to help lead our student-athletes during this unique time.”
According to a release from Arizona, Burns began working at Arizona on March 9.
This is the fourth stop at a Pac-12 program for Burns since 2014. Burns was a defensive backs coach for California from 2014 through 2016. Burns later became a part of the Oregon State coaching staff in 2018, followed by one season with the USC Trojans before being a casualty of offseason coaching changes.
Burns has been an assistant coach working with defensive backs and cornerbacks since 1997, beginning with Idaho State. Other stops in Burns’ coaching journey have included Louisville, Kansas State, Arizona State, Purdue, and UMass. Burns had a p[revious stop at USC from 2002 through 2005. He also coached one season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006.