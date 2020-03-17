Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two recent chairmen of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee are up for a major award.

While sports around the country are mostly on hiatus due to the response to the coronavirus, Sports Business Journal is still pushing forward with their prestigious Athletic Director of the Year Award for 2020.

Two of the five finalists? None other than two names CFB fans are intimately familiar with from their CFP duties in Oregon’s Rob Mullens and Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt.

Congrats to the five finalists for SBJ's 2020 AD of the year:

Curt Apsey, Boise State

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech

Rob Mullens, Oregon

Mack Rhoades, Baylor

Scott Stricklin, Florida

The winner will be announced in May at Sports Business Awards in NY. — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJ) March 16, 2020

Mullens is coming off his two-year stint as chairman by finishing his duties last December. The Ducks AD is up for the hardware for his duties in Eugene of course, not just explaining a top 25 on a weekly basis in the fall. The school just recently became the first to win the Pac-12 men’s/women’s basketball titles to go along with a football championship as well. Oregon also captured a Rose Bowl victory to kick off 2020 too.

As for Hocutt, he preceded Mullens as chairman of the CFP. The Red Raiders found a ton of success in last year’s men’s basketball run to the national title game and dealt with the transition to new football coach Matt Wells.

Boise State’s Curt Apsey, Baylor’s Mack Rhoades and Florida’s Scott Stricklin were also named finalists. The latter is also a current selection committee member.

Hocutt and Mullen’s names being up for the award could be good news for Iowa fans. That’s because Hawkeyes AD Gary Barta was named their successor as the new CFP selection committee chairman going forward.