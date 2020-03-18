Colorado looking at May or June for possible spring practice dates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like some counterparts in the SEC, Colorado is holding out hope that they can get in spring football practice.

That’s the case even if spring practice turns into summer camp.

Speaking to reporters this week as CU deals with continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, athletic director Rick George left the door open on still getting some snaps in.

“Is there a possibility that you could have spring practice in May or June? That’s a possibility,” George said, according to the Denver Post. “We certainly would push for that, given the new staff and given preparedness for the upcoming year.”

New coach Karl Dorrell was supposed to start spring ball on March 16. In the wake of the Pac-12 canceling the rest of the sports calendar and halting athletic activities however, that date came and went.

The conference has prohibited any practice or athletic related activities until at least March 29. That would be the first benchmark the Buffs are looking at. Campus is already shutdown and that is unlikely to change anytime soon either.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday it’s possible additional practice time could come this summer or ahead of fall camp. This is mostly for concerns over the health of players. The idea is to ramp up athletic activity slowly after such a long period away from the game.

Still, everything remains in a state of flux due to COVID-19 concerns. Most in college athletics are taking things slow while also trying to do their best to plan ahead.

That includes Colorado but it’s not known how many of their league peers share their enthusiasm to get in some practice time. We’re guessing most of the schools with new coaches do.

We’ll see if some sort of consensus forms but, sadly, that’s not the most pressing issue at the moment.