Ed Orgeron has witty and snarky reaction to Texas A&M cups

LSU and Texas A&M played a marathon of a game at the end of the 2018 regular season that led to significant changes to the overtime rules in college football. Texas A&M’s wild 74-72 victory in the seventh overtime snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. And as such, the win was celebrated with plenty of Texas A&M swag.
Texas A&M printed the final score of the offensive exhibition on souvenir cups, which surely were sought after by Aggie fans.
Of course, word about those cups did make its way back to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. The national championship coach said in an interview he hopes Texas A&M adds another cup to the collection honoring last year’s result.
“I hope they enjoyed it,” Orgeron said in a local television interview with WAFB. “I hope they put the score of last year’s game, too.”
The score of last year’s game? 50-7, in favor of LSU on their path to its first national title of the College Football Playoff era.
I’m going to side with Orgeron here and suggest Texas A&M may not sell a lot of cups with the 50-7 score printed on it.
Paul Rhoads move from UCLA to Arizona came with a better title and a six-figure raise.
The former Iowa State head coach was named the Wildcats defensive coordinator in December. While it was expected that he received a raise to do so, just how much was in question.
Now we know.
Wildcat Authority obtained Rhoads’ contract with the school and it calls for him to be paid $750,000 for the 2020 season and $800,000 for the 2021 campaign. The deal ran from his hire date up until March 1, 2022.
Rhoads made $500,000 as a secondary coach last year in Westwood, according to USA Today.
There are the standard clauses included when it comes to his buyout as well:
If Arizona terminates the contract without just cause, it will pay Rhoads an amount equal to the value of his unearned salary for the remainder of his contract. In addition, should Rhoads be fired, he is obligated to see alternative employment in the same field and Arizona will offset the value of the money owed with his new contract.
In addition, if Rhoads voluntarily resigns from his job prior to the end of his contract in order to take another similar job, he will owe 25% of his remaining contract.
Given the hot seat status of head coach Kevin Sumlin coming into the 2020 season, those buyout amounts are at least something to take note of.
Arizona is slated to open the upcoming year at home against Hawaii with a Week 0 matchup on Aug. 29.
Like some counterparts in the SEC, Colorado is holding out hope that they can get in spring football practice.
That’s the case even if spring practice turns into summer camp.
Speaking to reporters this week as CU deals with continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, athletic director Rick George left the door open on still getting some snaps in.
“Is there a possibility that you could have spring practice in May or June? That’s a possibility,” George said, according to the Denver Post. “We certainly would push for that, given the new staff and given preparedness for the upcoming year.”
New coach Karl Dorrell was supposed to start spring ball on March 16. In the wake of the Pac-12 canceling the rest of the sports calendar and halting athletic activities however, that date came and went.
The conference has prohibited any practice or athletic related activities until at least March 29. That would be the first benchmark the Buffs are looking at. Campus is already shutdown and that is unlikely to change anytime soon either.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday it’s possible additional practice time could come this summer or ahead of fall camp. This is mostly for concerns over the health of players. The idea is to ramp up athletic activity slowly after such a long period away from the game.
Still, everything remains in a state of flux due to COVID-19 concerns. Most in college athletics are taking things slow while also trying to do their best to plan ahead.
That includes Colorado but it’s not known how many of their league peers share their enthusiasm to get in some practice time. We’re guessing most of the schools with new coaches do.
We’ll see if some sort of consensus forms but, sadly, that’s not the most pressing issue at the moment.
The SEC has canceled spring sports this year due to coronavirus but there’s still a glimmer of hope in getting some football practice in over the coming weeks and months.
Fans buoyed by that potential shouldn’t be overly excited, however. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that while there is a chance that a few schools get some snaps in, it’s going to be a long road to that potentially happening given the current battle with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m not going to be overly optimistic,” said Sankey of spring football. “I think practically, that window is very narrow.”
The entire conference has halted all athletic activities until at least April 15. A day after that would be the earliest possible start date. Given health recommendations at various local or state levels, that may be a stretch to even reach that point.
Should spring football be lost completely this year, Sankey did at least hint at the possibility that those practices will be made up in part to make sure athletes are prepared for the season. This could take the form of an extended fall camp or perhaps a small window in the summer if things calm down.
If there was some positive news from Sankey’s remarks at least, it’s that such preparations for the fall season are at least moving ahead. This includes the conference going “full steam ahead” on plans to hold SEC Media Days in Atlanta in July — though the commissioner noted that he said the same thing last week about the basketball tournament that was eventually canceled.
Such is life nowadays after the world was changed practically overnight last week, however. At least for those in the SEC, at least the door on playing some pigskin is not completely shut like it has been elsewhere.
Indiana didn’t have to look far to find their next athletic director.
The school confirmed on Tuesday that the Hoosiers have selected one of their own to replace the outgoing Fred Glass, naming Scott Dolson as the next AD in Bloomington.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for,” Dolson said in a statement. “I want to thank President McRobbie, search committee chair Bill Stephan and the entire search committee for the trust they have shown in me to lead the department into a very promising future.”
Glass announced his eventual departure late last year and will hand over the reigns at some point over the summer. Dolson should have a good idea of what the job entails as he’s essentially been the No. 2 in the department the past six years as deputy AD and chief operating officer.
Dolson’s background is mostly basketball centric — he was a student manager for Bobby Knight in the late 80’s — but he’s played a role in recent years helping significantly revamp the Hoosiers football facilities. This has included leading the fundraising campaign for the enclosure of the South End Zone of Memorial Stadium and various other projects.
An IU alum, Dolson also oversaw the school’s recent (and expensive) changes in the strength and conditioning/sports science program after a few departures for Alabama.
As of now, Indiana football is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4 for Dolson’s first major athletic event in the big chair.