Ed Orgeron has witty and snarky reaction to Texas A&M cups

LSU and Texas A&M played a marathon of a game at the end of the 2018 regular season that led to significant changes to the overtime rules in college football. Texas A&M’s wild 74-72 victory in the seventh overtime snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. And as such, the win was celebrated with plenty of Texas A&M swag.

Texas A&M printed the final score of the offensive exhibition on souvenir cups, which surely were sought after by Aggie fans.

Flashback: Texas A&M had cups made celebrating LSU win https://t.co/dIlMDHZZ3s pic.twitter.com/3BJk1ZAeH7 — LSU Football Report 🏈 (@LSUReport) November 29, 2019

Of course, word about those cups did make its way back to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. The national championship coach said in an interview he hopes Texas A&M adds another cup to the collection honoring last year’s result.

“I hope they enjoyed it,” Orgeron said in a local television interview with WAFB. “I hope they put the score of last year’s game, too.”

The score of last year’s game? 50-7, in favor of LSU on their path to its first national title of the College Football Playoff era.

Here's your #LSU pick-me-up for today. Coach O shares his thoughts on Texas A&M's special 74-72 cups. pic.twitter.com/GJqXWzgqNU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 17, 2020

I’m going to side with Orgeron here and suggest Texas A&M may not sell a lot of cups with the 50-7 score printed on it.

