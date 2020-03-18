Indiana stays in-house to find next athletics director

Indiana didn’t have to look far to find their next athletic director.

The school confirmed on Tuesday that the Hoosiers have selected one of their own to replace the outgoing Fred Glass, naming Scott Dolson as the next AD in Bloomington.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for,” Dolson said in a statement. “I want to thank President McRobbie, search committee chair Bill Stephan and the entire search committee for the trust they have shown in me to lead the department into a very promising future.”

Glass announced his eventual departure late last year and will hand over the reigns at some point over the summer. Dolson should have a good idea of what the job entails as he’s essentially been the No. 2 in the department the past six years as deputy AD and chief operating officer.

Dolson’s background is mostly basketball centric — he was a student manager for Bobby Knight in the late 80’s — but he’s played a role in recent years helping significantly revamp the Hoosiers football facilities. This has included leading the fundraising campaign for the enclosure of the South End Zone of Memorial Stadium and various other projects.

An IU alum, Dolson also oversaw the school’s recent (and expensive) changes in the strength and conditioning/sports science program after a few departures for Alabama.

As of now, Indiana football is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4 for Dolson’s first major athletic event in the big chair.