Kansas junior day goes virtual with coaches dancing on TikTok

College football has essentially been shut down and put on the shelf as the nation reacts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or the coronavirus pandemic. But that won’t stop Kansas football from moving forward with their junior day event. But without the ability to perform any in-person football activities, Kansas is taking its junior day event in a virtual direction.

On Thursday, Kansas will hold a virtual junior day through the use of Twitter and Tik Tok, and they will do so with a day-long schedule that includes a tour of the campus dining halls and football facilities, a look at uniform and gear provided by Adidas, and interviews with football staff, including head coach Les Miles.

You can’t come to us, so we’re bringing KU to you #KUComesToYou Follow along as we introduce you to our campus, team, coaches and more ↓ pic.twitter.com/arvBYV7VdN — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 18, 2020

Kansas is even putting together a bracket to determine the best dancer on the football staff, with coaches and staff members breaking out their best dance moves on TikTok.

Get ready for the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 🕺💃#JayhawkTikTok Follow along as our coaches and staff break out their moves and your ❤️'s determine who is crowned TikTok Champion 👑 Follow us on TikTok → https://t.co/CEW2BRfz9K pic.twitter.com/2mtjudIC7m — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 18, 2020

Our KU coaches are breaking it down … and not just on film https://t.co/fvJYRcYcCi — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) March 18, 2020

In times like these, college football coaches and programs need to find ways to keep things rolling. Kansas has certainly done that, and it will likely be something others end up doing as well. This is certainly a great approach, as it gives not only high school juniors a chance to check out Kansas from the comfort of their own home, but it opens the doors to everyone to get a taste of what Miles has cooked up with the Jayhawks.

And it just might get me to finally download TikTok. Well, at least for a day.

