Kansas junior day goes virtual with coaches dancing on TikTok

College football has essentially been shut down and put on the shelf as the nation reacts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or the coronavirus pandemic. But that won’t stop Kansas football from moving forward with their junior day event. But without the ability to perform any in-person football activities, Kansas is taking its junior day event in a virtual direction.
On Thursday, Kansas will hold a virtual junior day through the use of Twitter and Tik Tok, and they will do so with a day-long schedule that includes a tour of the campus dining halls and football facilities, a look at uniform and gear provided by Adidas, and interviews with football staff, including head coach Les Miles.
Kansas is even putting together a bracket to determine the best dancer on the football staff, with coaches and staff members breaking out their best dance moves on TikTok.
In times like these, college football coaches and programs need to find ways to keep things rolling. Kansas has certainly done that, and it will likely be something others end up doing as well. This is certainly a great approach, as it gives not only high school juniors a chance to check out Kansas from the comfort of their own home, but it opens the doors to everyone to get a taste of what Miles has cooked up with the Jayhawks.
And it just might get me to finally download TikTok. Well, at least for a day.
Penn State has officially filed to have a lawsuit submitted by a former player accusing members of the program of ignoring or conducting acts of hazing within the football program. According to a report from The Collegian, the student newspaper at Penn State University, Penn State has filed to have two counts of negligence and one count of negligent infliction of emotional distress tossed by the court.
Former Nittany Lion Isaiah Humphries filed a lawsuit in January accusing Penn State and head coach James Franklin of ignoring hazing by a handful of players on the roster, including defensive tackle Damion Barber. Humphries claimed to be the target of hazing conducted by Barber and NFL-bound Yetur Gross-Matos and linebackers Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa. According to the lawsuit filed by Humphries, complaints and concerns were given directly to Franklin and other members of the Penn State coaching staff with no further action taken, allegedly.
Humphries transferred from Penn State to California in 2019 after being a part of Penn State’s Class of 2018. He claimed to leave Penn State in part due to the alleged lack of action taken by Franklin after addressing his concerns with the head coach. Multiple players on Penn State’s roster have vehemently denied Humphries’ claims through the use of social media.
Penn State previously stated the claims were investigated by university officials and Penn State police. The Centre County District Attorney’s office decided not to press any charges following a review of the police investigation into the claims.
LSU and Texas A&M played a marathon of a game at the end of the 2018 regular season that led to significant changes to the overtime rules in college football. Texas A&M’s wild 74-72 victory in the seventh overtime snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. And as such, the win was celebrated with plenty of Texas A&M swag.
Texas A&M printed the final score of the offensive exhibition on souvenir cups, which surely were sought after by Aggie fans.
Of course, word about those cups did make its way back to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. The national championship coach said in an interview he hopes Texas A&M adds another cup to the collection honoring last year’s result.
“I hope they enjoyed it,” Orgeron said in a local television interview with WAFB. “I hope they put the score of last year’s game, too.”
The score of last year’s game? 50-7, in favor of LSU on their path to its first national title of the College Football Playoff era.
I’m going to side with Orgeron here and suggest Texas A&M may not sell a lot of cups with the 50-7 score printed on it.
Paul Rhoads move from UCLA to Arizona came with a better title and a six-figure raise.
The former Iowa State head coach was named the Wildcats defensive coordinator in December. While it was expected that he received a raise to do so, just how much was in question.
Now we know.
Wildcat Authority obtained Rhoads’ contract with the school and it calls for him to be paid $750,000 for the 2020 season and $800,000 for the 2021 campaign. The deal ran from his hire date up until March 1, 2022.
Rhoads made $500,000 as a secondary coach last year in Westwood, according to USA Today.
There are the standard clauses included when it comes to his buyout as well:
If Arizona terminates the contract without just cause, it will pay Rhoads an amount equal to the value of his unearned salary for the remainder of his contract. In addition, should Rhoads be fired, he is obligated to see alternative employment in the same field and Arizona will offset the value of the money owed with his new contract.
In addition, if Rhoads voluntarily resigns from his job prior to the end of his contract in order to take another similar job, he will owe 25% of his remaining contract.
Given the hot seat status of head coach Kevin Sumlin coming into the 2020 season, those buyout amounts are at least something to take note of.
Arizona is slated to open the upcoming year at home against Hawaii with a Week 0 matchup on Aug. 29.
Like some counterparts in the SEC, Colorado is holding out hope that they can get in spring football practice.
That’s the case even if spring practice turns into summer camp.
Speaking to reporters this week as CU deals with continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, athletic director Rick George left the door open on still getting some snaps in.
“Is there a possibility that you could have spring practice in May or June? That’s a possibility,” George said, according to the Denver Post. “We certainly would push for that, given the new staff and given preparedness for the upcoming year.”
New coach Karl Dorrell was supposed to start spring ball on March 16. In the wake of the Pac-12 canceling the rest of the sports calendar and halting athletic activities however, that date came and went.
The conference has prohibited any practice or athletic related activities until at least March 29. That would be the first benchmark the Buffs are looking at. Campus is already shutdown and that is unlikely to change anytime soon either.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday it’s possible additional practice time could come this summer or ahead of fall camp. This is mostly for concerns over the health of players. The idea is to ramp up athletic activity slowly after such a long period away from the game.
Still, everything remains in a state of flux due to COVID-19 concerns. Most in college athletics are taking things slow while also trying to do their best to plan ahead.
That includes Colorado but it’s not known how many of their league peers share their enthusiasm to get in some practice time. We’re guessing most of the schools with new coaches do.
We’ll see if some sort of consensus forms but, sadly, that’s not the most pressing issue at the moment.