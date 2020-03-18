Paul Rhoads received two-year, high six-figure deal as Arizona DC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Rhoads move from UCLA to Arizona came with a better title and a six-figure raise.

The former Iowa State head coach was named the Wildcats defensive coordinator in December. While it was expected that he received a raise to do so, just how much was in question.

Now we know.

Wildcat Authority obtained Rhoads’ contract with the school and it calls for him to be paid $750,000 for the 2020 season and $800,000 for the 2021 campaign. The deal ran from his hire date up until March 1, 2022.

Rhoads made $500,000 as a secondary coach last year in Westwood, according to USA Today.

There are the standard clauses included when it comes to his buyout as well:

If Arizona terminates the contract without just cause, it will pay Rhoads an amount equal to the value of his unearned salary for the remainder of his contract. In addition, should Rhoads be fired, he is obligated to see alternative employment in the same field and Arizona will offset the value of the money owed with his new contract. In addition, if Rhoads voluntarily resigns from his job prior to the end of his contract in order to take another similar job, he will owe 25% of his remaining contract.

Given the hot seat status of head coach Kevin Sumlin coming into the 2020 season, those buyout amounts are at least something to take note of.

Arizona is slated to open the upcoming year at home against Hawaii with a Week 0 matchup on Aug. 29.