South Carolina football
Medically DQd by South Carolina because of sickle cell trait, Tavyn Jackson resurfaces at Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
A former South Carolina football player is looking to restart his collegiate playing career at a lower level of the sport.

In August of 2018, Tavyn Jackson announced that he had been medically disqualified by the South Carolina football program.  The school’s medical personnel had previously decided that Jackson’s sickle cell trait made it unsafe for the defensive back to continue playing for Will Muschamp‘s Gamecocks.

At the time, Jackson indicated on social media that “USC is still honoring my scholarship and I’ll finish school with a degree.” Nearly a year and a half later, Jackson took to a different social media account to indicate that he will continue his career Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Thus far, the JUCO has not confirmed Jackson’s addition to the roster.

Coming out of high school in Tallahassee, Jackson was a three-star member of South Carolina’s Class of 2017.  He was the No. 95 corner on the 247Sports.com composite.

Jackson was expected to compete for playing time as a true freshman.  A hamstring injury suffered in summer camp that year, well, hamstrung Jackson’s ability to get on the field.  While he ultimately dressed for one game, he didn’t appear in any games that first season with the South Carolina football team.

Subsequent to that, the sickle cell issue led to his being sidelined for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Indiana stays in-house to find next athletics director

Indiana football
By Bryan FischerMar 18, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
Indiana didn’t have to look far to find their next athletic director.

The school confirmed on Tuesday that the Hoosiers have selected one of their own to replace the outgoing Fred Glass, naming Scott Dolson as the next AD in Bloomington.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for,” Dolson said in a statement. “I want to thank President McRobbie, search committee chair Bill Stephan and the entire search committee for the trust they have shown in me to lead the department into a very promising future.”

Glass announced his eventual departure late last year and will hand over the reigns at some point over the summer. Dolson should have a good idea of what the job entails as he’s essentially been the No. 2 in the department the past six years as deputy AD and chief operating officer.

Dolson’s background is mostly basketball centric — he was a student manager for Bobby Knight in the late 80’s — but he’s played a role in recent years helping significantly revamp the Hoosiers football facilities. This has included leading the fundraising campaign for the enclosure of the South End Zone of Memorial Stadium and various other projects.

An IU alum, Dolson also oversaw the school’s recent (and expensive) changes in the strength and conditioning/sports science  program after a few departures for Alabama.

As of now, Indiana football is scheduled to open their 2020 season at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4 for Dolson’s first major athletic event in the big chair.

Nebraska transfer corner Tony Butler tweets move to Kent State

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMar 18, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
An erstwhile Nebraska football player has made a move closer to his boyhood home.

In late January, Tony Butler announced in a very classy, heartfelt post on Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer database.  That move served as the first step in a departure from the Nebraska football program.

A month later, on the same social media website, Butler announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Kent State.

Butler played his high school in Lakewood, Ohio.  That city is less than an hour from the Kent State campus at which the defensive back will continue his collegiate playing career.

Butler will be leaving Nebraska football as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee, Butler was rated as the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The past three seasons, Butler played in 27 games.  Four of those appearances came in 2019, which was likely the trigger for the decision to transfer.  Most of the games played came on special teams.

Butler was the third player to leave the Nebraska football program in a week.

Linebacker Pernell Jefferson, a three-star 2016 signee, entered the portal the Wednesday before.  Days before that, offensive lineman John Raridon decided to retire from football to pursue a career in architecture.

Since then, four Nebraska football players left the program as well.  Included in that were both of the Cornhuskers’ primary kickers in 2019 (HERE), a running back (HERE) and a wide receiver (HERE).

Kent State, meanwhile, is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible season in the past four decades.  The Golden Flashes also captured its first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.

Cal’s top returning defensive player recovering from lower-body issue

Cal football
By John TaylorMar 17, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
A Cal football player is dealing with a medical issue that would’ve sidelined him for the spring. Even before the coronavirus changed the sporting landscape for the foreseeable future.

Over the weekend, Camryn Bynum posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself standing outside of the Surgery Center Division of the Sutter Health System. In the photo, Bynum is on crutches with some type of brace or cast-like device on his left leg. A wheelchair is in place next to him.

While the standout cornerback didn’t divulge any details, a Cal football official confirmed that Bynum is dealing with a lower-body issue. At this point, it’s unclear exactly when and how the defensive back sustained the injury.

God truly has an amazing way of giving us wake up calls. Temporarily losing the game and the grind I love is a test of faith that I will not fail. This is reminding me to always be thankful for the smallest things that seem so secure even though they aren’t. Being so deep into my grind and putting in so much work I felt like I was invincible and now I am forced to sit back and really reflect on it all and be thankful for being able to freely perfect my craft. Achieving greatness has a great cost, but I’m willing to pay. Greatness reschedules your plans for you, will put you in some deep dark holes, and demands everything out of you. I’m crazy and I absolutely LOVE adversity because I’m obsessed with the process more than anything. I’m thankful to God for this because like Job 2:10 says, should we accept good from God and not accept adversity? It’s a blessing because all of this is building a new relentless hunger into my DNA that I wouldn’t trade for anything.

The surgery would’ve knocked Bynum out for the whole of Cal spring football practice. Of course, the Pac-12 made that moot as they joined the other Power Five conferences in canceling spring football.

Named a Cal football captain ahead of the start of the 2019 season, Bynum set career-highs in tackles (63) and tackles for loss (three). His nine passes broken up were tops on the Golden Bears. Following the regular season, Bynum was named second-team All-Pac-12.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bynum has started 38 straight games at corner for Cal football.

Ohio State continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Not even a global pandemic can quarantine Ohio State’s momentum on the recruiting trail.

Since adding 4-star, top 100 cornerback Jakailin Johnson out of St. Louis on Sunday and 4-star running back Evan Pryor on Monday, the Buckeyes have picked up two more commits — and the week is not yet halfway complete.

Three-star cornerback Devonta Smith joined the class after we went to press yesterday, and today 4-star safety Andre Turrentine has joined the fray. Smith is from Cincinnati, while Turrentine hails from Nashville.

In case you’d like to feel old today, Smith’s Twitter account lists all of one tweet, from 2016, portraying his excitement to start… eighth grade football.

And here’s Mark PantoniOhio State’s personnel director:

As of this writing and subject to change by the time it meets your eyeballs, Ohio State’s 14-man class has extended its lead over Clemson for the nation’s No. 1 class. The 247Sports composite rankings gives Ohio State 268.81 points to Clemson’s 220.98, while Clemson edges the Buckeyes on a per capita basis, 95.59 to 95.09.

 