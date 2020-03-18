Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former South Carolina football player is looking to restart his collegiate playing career at a lower level of the sport.

In August of 2018, Tavyn Jackson announced that he had been medically disqualified by the South Carolina football program. The school’s medical personnel had previously decided that Jackson’s sickle cell trait made it unsafe for the defensive back to continue playing for Will Muschamp‘s Gamecocks.

At the time, Jackson indicated on social media that “USC is still honoring my scholarship and I’ll finish school with a degree.” Nearly a year and a half later, Jackson took to a different social media account to indicate that he will continue his career Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Thus far, the JUCO has not confirmed Jackson’s addition to the roster.

I have signed my NLI and will be attending Coffeyville CC in the fall ☝🏾 — Jack ☝🏾 (@CityBoyJacck) March 15, 2020

Coming out of high school in Tallahassee, Jackson was a three-star member of South Carolina’s Class of 2017. He was the No. 95 corner on the 247Sports.com composite.

Jackson was expected to compete for playing time as a true freshman. A hamstring injury suffered in summer camp that year, well, hamstrung Jackson’s ability to get on the field. While he ultimately dressed for one game, he didn’t appear in any games that first season with the South Carolina football team.

Subsequent to that, the sickle cell issue led to his being sidelined for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.