Pardon us while we clean up a bit of Boise State football business we overlooked late last week.

On his personal Twitter account this past Friday, Jonny Messina announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career for the Boise State football team. Back in December, Messina had announced that he had decided to transfer from Stetson.

Extremely excited and blessed to be continuing my football career at Boise State University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Also, thank you to @CoachZAlley @CoachHarsin @esachse38 for this opportunity! Ready to get to WORK! GO BRONCOS‼️🔵🟠 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/vBMwr3DUs5 — Jonny Messina (@JonnyMessina) March 14, 2020

As the placekicker is leaving as a graduate transfer, and will also be coming up from the FCS level, he will be eligible to play for the Broncos in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as Messina’s final year of eligibility.

Messina is expected to join the Boise State football team at some point in either late May or early June. Obviously, that could very well depend on the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic.

It was because of that pandemic that Messina’s visit last week was cut short. Despite the truncated trip, the kicker opted to commit to Boise State football.

“I was sold for sure,” Messina told southernminn.com. “I’m a big outdoorsman and obviously Boise has a lot of hiking trails, rivers, mountains — that was all appealing to me. I love that stuff. I spent some time downtown, ate at a few restaurants. It’s not what people think. A lot of people think of Idaho and think of potato fields, but Boise is poppin’. It was really nice. They have everything you could want downtown. It was beautiful. The city drew me in.”

During his time at Stetson, Messina hit on 34 of his 45 field-goal attempts as well as 98 of 102 point-afters. He had a long field goal of 46 yards.

Messina is at least the second graduate transfer added by Boise State football this year. In January, NC State linebacker Brock Miller announced his move to Boise.