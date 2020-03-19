Coronavirus forces College Football Hall of Fame to close doors

The coronavirus has pretty much shutdown college football and that has now extended to the place that celebrates the sport the most.
As part of their response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta confirmed they were closing their doors for the time being. This comes as federal, state and local authorities are all recommending businesses and the general public do their best to practice social distancing in order to combat the spread of the contagion.
While the move is hardly unsurprising given the current climate, it’s worth noting that the Hall says this is presently just through the end of March. It’s possible — some would say even likely — the closure gets extended past that of course.
One thing to take note is that the new Atlanta staple is also slated to host the annual SEC Media Days come July. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Wednesday that planning remains full speed ahead for that but noted things have been changing quite rapidly.
It seems the folks in charge of the Hall of Fame know it too as they’ve made the smart decision to shut things down for the time being. Hopefully someday soon things can get back to normal and fans can go look at all the football helmets and exhibits on hand but that won’t be happening in the foreseeable future.
The outbreak of coronavirus has taken another spring football game off the books. Liberty became the latest school to announce it is shutting everything down this spring as far as football-related activities are concerned.
Liberty is taking all classes to an online format beginning next week, as many colleges have decided to do to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And as the majority of college football programs have done, whether on their own or to comply with a conference-wide decision, Liberty has decided now is the time to put spring football on the shelf on an indefinite basis.
Liberty opened spring football practices on March 6 and managed to put in five practices. Liberty’s spring game was scheduled for Saturday, April 4.
Liberty’s decision follows an emergency ban in the state of Virginia on public gatherings of 100 people or more.
The Flames are coming off a 8-5 season in 2019, the first under head coach Hugh Freeze. Liberty capped the 2019 season with the first bowl win in program history, a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
A familiar name around BYU is now in charge of his old position group.
The Cougars confirmed on Thursday that head coach Kalani Sitake had promoted former star rusher Harvey Unga to be the team’s new running backs coach.
“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” Unga said in a statement. “It has been a dream of mine to coach at BYU and also coach the position I played. I am grateful to (athletic director) Tom Holmoe, Brian Santiago, Kalani Sitake, coach (Jeff) Grimes and the staff for their trust in allowing me to take on this role. It is humbling.”
Unga played his high school ball in Provo before staring for the college team down the street. He broke onto the scene quickly and earned MWC Freshman of the Year honors in 2007. He wound up posting a since-broken school record of 3,455 career rushing yards.
An honor code violation in the spring of 2010 forced him to enter the NFL early. He eventually was selected by the Chicago Bears in the supplemental draft. He spent parts of four seasons in the Windy City and another with the Carolina Panthers.
In 2017, Unga re-joined his alma mater as a graduate assistant. Now he’s a full-time coach on the staff following the departure of AJ Steward to Arizona.
The SEC tag line of ‘It just means more’ isn’t quite ringing true in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, it could be a lot less for all 14 schools in the league. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek told school trustees recently that he is expecting between $2 and $3 million less in conference distributions this year.
“So we’re looking at deficit as we close out this fiscal year,” Yurachek said. “It would be hard not to have a deficit.”
The Southeastern Conference has, like most of their NCAA peers, canceled spring sports in recent days as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. While there is a slim hope that spring football practices could be held at some point, that is obviously not a money maker for the league like its axed men’s basketball tournament would have been. On top of this, the NCAA canceled all championships for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year to further reduce the amount collected by the league office in Birmingham.
Though Yurachek notes that travel costs UA won’t have to pay will help balance things out like ticket refunds, the amount is unlikely to help save the Hogs from hitting red in their budget.
Given those estimates in the drop of distributions, the SEC could be facing as much as $42 million in lost revenue in 2020 as a result of the cancelations. The league handed out roughly $44.6 million per school in their last cycle.
R.I.P. Elk Grove Village/Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Long live the Bahamas Bowl.
One of the more unique bowl game sponsorships in college football is indeed no more. According to a report from the Bahamas Tribune, the annual postseason contest is no longer being sponsored by the industrious Illinois hamlet of Elk Grove.
Yes, instead of attracting entrepreneurs to an office park outside Chicago’s main international airport, the lone regularly played bowl game outside the lower 48 states will instead be held without a title sponsor for the time being.
“Elk Grove Village/Makers Wanted will not be returning as the title sponsor of the Bahamas Bowl,” an ESPN spokesperson told the local paper. “We thank them for their support of our game and community over the last two years.”
The game is owned and operated by ESPN Events and has been a fun addition to the typically crowded slate in mid-December. Fast food chain Popeyes was initially the title sponsor of the contest for its first three years but that eventually gave way to the municipality of Elk Grove Village, Illinois picking up the rights to slap their name on the entity.
The two year stint was all she wrote however as they declined to extend their agreement with the bowl game earlier this month. They reportedly paid $300,000 as part of the deal.
In the most recent Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo thumped postseason newcomer Charlotte at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The game continues to have a tie-in with the MAC through the 2025 season and typically matches a team from that league against one from CUSA.
The uniqueness of the location (and players needing a passport to play in it) has always made it a very special bowl game on the annual postseason docket. Add in a few classics like Western Kentucky’s thrilling win over Central Michigan in the inaugural 2014 edition and more than a few fans have had a soft spot for the venerable game.
While it’s no surprise to hear that a title sponsor is on its way out of the picture, at least in these difficult times it’s good to hear that the show is still set to go on down in the Caribbean this coming December.