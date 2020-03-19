Liberty shuts down spring football practices, cancels spring game in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak of coronavirus has taken another spring football game off the books. Liberty became the latest school to announce it is shutting everything down this spring as far as football-related activities are concerned.

Liberty is taking all classes to an online format beginning next week, as many colleges have decided to do to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And as the majority of college football programs have done, whether on their own or to comply with a conference-wide decision, Liberty has decided now is the time to put spring football on the shelf on an indefinite basis.

Liberty opened spring football practices on March 6 and managed to put in five practices. Liberty’s spring game was scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

Liberty’s decision follows an emergency ban in the state of Virginia on public gatherings of 100 people or more.

The Flames are coming off a 8-5 season in 2019, the first under head coach Hugh Freeze. Liberty capped the 2019 season with the first bowl win in program history, a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.

