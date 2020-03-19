LSU adds former NFL player Sean Baker as defensive analyst

The coronavirus has pretty much shutdown college football and that has now extended to the place that celebrates the sport the most.

As part of their response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta confirmed they were closing their doors for the time being. This comes as federal, state and local authorities are all recommending businesses and the general public do their best to practice social distancing in order to combat the spread of the contagion.

Update on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/CeL9LwmCPF — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) March 19, 2020

While the move is hardly unsurprising given the current climate, it’s worth noting that the Hall says this is presently just through the end of March. It’s possible — some would say even likely — the closure gets extended past that of course.

One thing to take note is that the new Atlanta staple is also slated to host the annual SEC Media Days come July. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Wednesday that planning remains full speed ahead for that but noted things have been changing quite rapidly.

It seems the folks in charge of the Hall of Fame know it too as they’ve made the smart decision to shut things down for the time being. Hopefully someday soon things can get back to normal and fans can go look at all the football helmets and exhibits on hand but that won’t be happening in the foreseeable future.