Four months after playing its last game, the Maryland football coaching staff has an unexpected vacancy.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Cory Robinson posted a picture of himself wearing New Orleans Saints gear. That’s an obvious indication that he is leaving his post as the Terrapins’ cornerbacks coach for the NFL. Robinson also served as Mike Locksley‘s defensive passing-game coordinator.
#NextChapter #Blessed pic.twitter.com/9O1ysP8Cnt
— Cory Robinson (@coachc_db) March 19, 2020
Thus far, there’s been no acknowledgment from the Maryland football program on Robinson’s departure.
Robinson was hired in January of last year as part of Locksley’s first staff. It was actually a homecoming of sorts for Robinson as he previously spent the 2015 season as director of player personnel for the Maryland program.
In between his stints with Maryland football, Robinson spent time as an offensive assistant at:
- Rutgers, 2018 (cornerbacks coach, defensive passing-game coordinator)
- Temple, 2017 (cornerbacks coach)
- Toledo, 2016 (cornerbacks coach)
The job with Toledo was Robinson’s first on-field role at the FBS level.
Robinson would be the second Locksley assistant to leave the Maryland football staff in three months. In late December, John Papuchis left his post as special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach to take a job with Mike Norvell at Florida State. A month later, Papuchis was replaced by George Helow.
In his first season as the Maryland head coach, Locksley went 3-9.