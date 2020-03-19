Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thomas Hammock used this on-field downtime to make an addition to his Northern Illinois football coaching staff.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Dan Jackson will be joining the Huskies as defensive backs coach. Additionally, in a twist you don’t see very often at this level, Jackson will also serve as the MAC program’s social media director.

Jackson spent the past eight seasons at South Dakota State. Each of those seasons, the Jackrabbits qualified for the FCS playoffs.

“I’m certainly excited to have Dan join our staff,” the Northern Illinois football head coach said in a statement. “His coaching ability and acumen are well documented. He was elevated multiple times during his career at South Dakota State. Dan was given increased responsibilities and leadership roles and that really intrigued me.”

Prior to his time at the FCS school, Jackson spent the first seven seasons of his coaching career at a Nebraska high school.

Obviously, this will mark Jackson’s first job of any kind at the FBS level.

“I’m fired up to join the phenomenal coaching staff that coach Hammock has assembled,” Jackson said. “Northern Illinois University is a special place that has a culture of winning in all phases.

“I am looking forward to impacting the lives of every student-athlete that comes through our program. My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to be Huskies.”

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.