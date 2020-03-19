Stanford adds future game vs. in-state FCS opponent

Stanford has added a home game to its home schedule in 2023 against an in-state FCS opponent. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Stanford has agreed to a future game against Sacramento State. It will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs.
Per the FBSchedules.com report, Stanford will host Sacramento State on Sept. 16, 2023. Stanford will also offer a guarantee of $625,000.
In 2010, with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach and Andrew Luck as the quarterback, Stanford dismantled Sacramento State to the tune of 52-17.
While Stanford does not have any other future games against FCS opponents currently lined up, aside from a season opener against William & Mary this September (Sept. 5, to be precise), the Cardinal does have a number of open dates to fill in non-conference play after 2022.
Stanford still has one vacancy to fill on its non-conference slate for 2023. The Cardinal will also play a home game against Notre Dame to close out the regular season. The Pac-12 plays a 9-game conference schedule, leaving Stanford with three spots for non-conference matchups every year.
The reigning national champions have a new analyst with NFL experience in the program. Sean Baker has joined the Tigers as a defensive analyst, according to The Advocate.
Baker is following LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini to Baton Rouge after serving the previous three seasons as a linebackers coach for Pelini at Youngstown State (Pelini had been the head coach at the FCS program prior to his return to LSU this offseason). LSU has added another Pelini assistant from Youngstown State as a defensive analyst as well with the addition of Donald D’Alesio. D’Alesio was Pelini’s defensive coordinator at Youngstown State.
Baker will bring with him five years of NFL experience between brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.
The outbreak of coronavirus has taken another spring football game off the books. Liberty became the latest school to announce it is shutting everything down this spring as far as football-related activities are concerned.
Liberty is taking all classes to an online format beginning next week, as many colleges have decided to do to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And as the majority of college football programs have done, whether on their own or to comply with a conference-wide decision, Liberty has decided now is the time to put spring football on the shelf on an indefinite basis.
Liberty opened spring football practices on March 6 and managed to put in five practices. Liberty’s spring game was scheduled for Saturday, April 4.
Liberty’s decision follows an emergency ban in the state of Virginia on public gatherings of 100 people or more.
The Flames are coming off a 8-5 season in 2019, the first under head coach Hugh Freeze. Liberty capped the 2019 season with the first bowl win in program history, a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
The coronavirus has pretty much shutdown college football and that has now extended to the place that celebrates the sport the most.
As part of their response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta confirmed they were closing their doors for the time being. This comes as federal, state and local authorities are all recommending businesses and the general public do their best to practice social distancing in order to combat the spread of the contagion.
While the move is hardly unsurprising given the current climate, it’s worth noting that the Hall says this is presently just through the end of March. It’s possible — some would say even likely — the closure gets extended past that of course.
One thing to take note is that the new Atlanta staple is also slated to host the annual SEC Media Days come July. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Wednesday that planning remains full speed ahead for that but noted things have been changing quite rapidly.
It seems the folks in charge of the Hall of Fame know it too as they’ve made the smart decision to shut things down for the time being. Hopefully someday soon things can get back to normal and fans can go look at all the football helmets and exhibits on hand but that won’t be happening in the foreseeable future.
A familiar name around BYU is now in charge of his old position group.
The Cougars confirmed on Thursday that head coach Kalani Sitake had promoted former star rusher Harvey Unga to be the team’s new running backs coach.
“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” Unga said in a statement. “It has been a dream of mine to coach at BYU and also coach the position I played. I am grateful to (athletic director) Tom Holmoe, Brian Santiago, Kalani Sitake, coach (Jeff) Grimes and the staff for their trust in allowing me to take on this role. It is humbling.”
Unga played his high school ball in Provo before staring for the college team down the street. He broke onto the scene quickly and earned MWC Freshman of the Year honors in 2007. He wound up posting a since-broken school record of 3,455 career rushing yards.
An honor code violation in the spring of 2010 forced him to enter the NFL early. He eventually was selected by the Chicago Bears in the supplemental draft. He spent parts of four seasons in the Windy City and another with the Carolina Panthers.
In 2017, Unga re-joined his alma mater as a graduate assistant. Now he’s a full-time coach on the staff following the departure of AJ Steward to Arizona.