Stanford adds future game vs. in-state FCS opponent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stanford has added a home game to its home schedule in 2023 against an in-state FCS opponent. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Stanford has agreed to a future game against Sacramento State. It will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs.

Per the FBSchedules.com report, Stanford will host Sacramento State on Sept. 16, 2023. Stanford will also offer a guarantee of $625,000.

In 2010, with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach and Andrew Luck as the quarterback, Stanford dismantled Sacramento State to the tune of 52-17.

While Stanford does not have any other future games against FCS opponents currently lined up, aside from a season opener against William & Mary this September (Sept. 5, to be precise), the Cardinal does have a number of open dates to fill in non-conference play after 2022.

Stanford still has one vacancy to fill on its non-conference slate for 2023. The Cardinal will also play a home game against Notre Dame to close out the regular season. The Pac-12 plays a 9-game conference schedule, leaving Stanford with three spots for non-conference matchups every year.

Follow @KevinOnCFB