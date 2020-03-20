Conference USA confirms spring practices are formally canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spring football is officially no more in Conference USA.

In a release posted Thursday evening, the league confirmed all spring practices the rest of the academic year were canceled as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Spring athletic competition was canceled earlier in the week.

Conference USA’s statement on spring sport practices and other team activities: pic.twitter.com/KtlcMRkI0I — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 20, 2020

“Following further discussion with the Conference USA Athletics Directors with approval by the Board of Directors, C-USA announced today the cancelation of formal and organized practice, effective immediately. All other team activities will be governed by NCAA rules within each institution’s discretion,” a statement read.

The move is unsurprising given the growing fight against the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Most universities in the conference have already shutdown for the spring and even if things were to get close to normal sometime soon, the idea of getting together for a few spring football practices seems a tad insignificant in the big picture.

Still, the news has to be a blow to new coaching staffs at UTSA, Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic in particular.

All FBS leagues so far have wound up canceling spring athletic competitions but the door for spring football has been left ajar in various states. The SEC has notably kept it open even if a return to the field seems unlikely.

That won’t be the case in CUSA as the next time pads will be popping will (hopefully) come late this summer.