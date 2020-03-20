One lower-level transfer has caught the attention of the Indiana and West Virginia football programs.

Earlier this offseason, Hampton University offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. According to 247Sports.com, Wilson had been scheduled to take a visit to Indiana in the coming weeks, but the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic placed those plans on hold. In addition to Indiana, Wilson was looking to take a trip to visit the West Virginia football program. Those plans are on hold, for the same reason.

Prior to the ban, Wilson had taken official visits to Georgia State and Liberty.

So, what is the lineman looking for in a new school?

“I have to see the school, the program, their training room. Talk to the offensive coaches and see how I fit in. Things of that nature,” Wilson said. “And I want to see how they can help me improve my situation to get drafted.”

It’s expected that Wilson will visit both the Illinois and West Virginia football programs when the ban is lifted. He will also use his fifth allotted official visit to an unspecified school before making a final decision. Regardless of where he ultimately lands, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately.

The 2020 season would be Wilson’s fifth year of eligibility. He’s hoping that a coaching change at Hampton will allow for a sixth season.