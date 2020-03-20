One lower-level transfer has caught the attention of the Indiana and West Virginia football programs.
Earlier this offseason, Hampton University offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. According to 247Sports.com, Wilson had been scheduled to take a visit to Indiana in the coming weeks, but the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic placed those plans on hold. In addition to Indiana, Wilson was looking to take a trip to visit the West Virginia football program. Those plans are on hold, for the same reason.
Prior to the ban, Wilson had taken official visits to Georgia State and Liberty.
So, what is the lineman looking for in a new school?
“I have to see the school, the program, their training room. Talk to the offensive coaches and see how I fit in. Things of that nature,” Wilson said. “And I want to see how they can help me improve my situation to get drafted.”
It’s expected that Wilson will visit both the Illinois and West Virginia football programs when the ban is lifted. He will also use his fifth allotted official visit to an unspecified school before making a final decision. Regardless of where he ultimately lands, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately.
The 2020 season would be Wilson’s fifth year of eligibility. He’s hoping that a coaching change at Hampton will allow for a sixth season.
Spring football is officially no more in Conference USA.
In a release posted Thursday evening, the league confirmed all spring practices the rest of the academic year were canceled as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Spring athletic competition was canceled earlier in the week.
“Following further discussion with the Conference USA Athletics Directors with approval by the Board of Directors, C-USA announced today the cancelation of formal and organized practice, effective immediately. All other team activities will be governed by NCAA rules within each institution’s discretion,” a statement read.
The move is unsurprising given the growing fight against the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Most universities in the conference have already shutdown for the spring and even if things were to get close to normal sometime soon, the idea of getting together for a few spring football practices seems a tad insignificant in the big picture.
Still, the news has to be a blow to new coaching staffs at UTSA, Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic in particular.
All FBS leagues so far have wound up canceling spring athletic competitions but the door for spring football has been left ajar in various states. The SEC has notably kept it open even if a return to the field seems unlikely.
That won’t be the case in CUSA as the next time pads will be popping will (hopefully) come late this summer.
The decision by Scott Cochran to jump from Alabama to Georgia has indirectly impacted another SEC program in Tennessee.
Confirming a number of earlier reports, Vols strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald announced on his Twitter account that he would indeed be leaving Rocky Top for the same position with the New York Giants.
The decision by Fitzgerald results in a return to the pro ranks after also spending four years with the Houston Texans. He has been with UT the past two seasons and also had stops leading the strength programs with Penn State and South Carolina among others.
With the Giants, Fitzgerald replaces Aaron Wellman as strength and conditioning coach. The latter left a vacancy as a result of his pricey departure for Indiana. That move in turn came about as the result of David Ballou being plucked by Nick Saban to take over for Cochran in Tuscaloosa.
Now it’s suddenly time for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to have an opening as the strength coach musical chairs continues a bit more. Who knew Cochran’s jump to an on-field role would have so many dominoes across the SEC (and elsewhere) but such is the case even with the game of football pretty much on pause due to the coronavirus at the moment.
A month after he was quietly given a contract extension, Troy Calhoun has added to his Air Force coaching staff.
Thursday, the service academy announced the hiring of Jonathan Himebauch as tight ends coach. Himebauch will replace Jonathan Wallace, who left last month for a job on Les Miles’ Kansas staff.
“Jonathan, Jessica and their family are such a natural fit for our football program and the Air Force Academy,” the Air Force football head coach said in a statement. “Both the depth and breadth of his playing and coaching experiences, along with his very sturdy leadership qualities are perfect for the Falcons.”
Himebauch previously served as the offensive line coach for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the XFL indefinitely suspended its inaugural season March 12.
During a coaching career that extends back more than two decades, Himebauch has spent time at three other Mountain West Conference schools:
- Nevada, offensive line (2016)
- San Diego State, offensive line (2006-08)
- UNLV, graduate assistant (2000-01)
After his stint at Nevada, Himebauch was a line coach in the CFL (Toronto Argonauts, 2017-18) and the since-disbanded Alliance of American Football (San Antonio Commanders, 2019).
Himebauch also has on-field coaching experience at a Power Five school. From 2012-13, he was the line coach at Wake Forest.
It was moving day on the personnel front for the Virginia football program. Again.
In early February, it was reported that Lamont Atkins and PK Kier were no longer members of the Virginia football team. During a video conference call with the media Thursday, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the running backs have decided to leave the sport entirely. Atkins is scheduled to graduate from the university in May, while Kier is leaving to focus on academics.
Subsequent to that, Mendenhall also revealed that a pair of his Virginia football players, quarterback RJ Harvey and offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard, have left the team as well. According to the coach, both players are moving on to unnamed junior colleges.
Harvey and Hubbard were both three-star members of the Cavaliers’ Class of 2019. Hubbard played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt. Harvey also took a redshirt after not seeing the field. There was a possibility that the Orlando native would’ve been faced with a position change if he had stayed with the Virginia football team.
Mendenhall has now seen at least six players leave his Virginia football team since the calendar turned from January to February. In addition to the four already mentioned, it was reported that running back Seneca Milledge (HERE) and defensive back Major Williams (HERE) had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.
During the video chat with the media, Mendenhall confirmed those two are in the portal.
In Mendenhall’s fourth season as the Virginia football head coach, the Cavaliers posted a 9-5 record. It was the school’s most wins in a season since hitting the same number in 2007. UVa. also played in its first-ever ACC championship and Orange Bowl. Both of those games ended in losses, but still.