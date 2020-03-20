The NCAA continues to open up their rulebook in order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement made Friday evening, the organization issued a number of waivers to schools regarding expenses for student-athletes. The most notable of these includes allowing programs to reimburse recruits for expenses related to canceled official and unofficial visits.

Schools pick up the tab for official visits already but if there’s something like an extra family member coming along, seems like that can get reimbursed now. Unofficial visits are paid entirely by the players and their families themselves.

It remains to be seen how this reimbursement will work. Given the number of visits that take place during the coming weeks for spring football practice, it could add up to some sizable checks being cut either way.

“The NCAA Division I Council and its Coordination Committee recognize that the decisions they make must be grounded in the values of higher education and must reflect the realities of the challenges facing higher education. This is certainly magnified during this unprecedented period resulting from COVID-19,” said Grace Calhoun, chair of the Division I Council. “To that end, as an example, the Coordination Committee, acting on behalf of the Council, took timely action to address health and safety concerns among student-athletes, prospective student-athletes and coaches. The Coordination Committee identified other issues that lend themselves to full Council review and decision-making.”

While it doesn’t specifically apply to football, a vote on eligibility relief for spring/winter sports athletes will be held on March 30.

The NCAA has already halted all person-to-person recruiting until April 15. This has resulted in a dead period across all sports, including football.