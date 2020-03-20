As Ohio State continues to attest, the cost of football cupcakes and scheduling guaranteed wins is on the rise. Still.
Earlier this month, in confirming a 2025 game against Ohio State in football, UConn revealed that they would be paid $1.95 million for making the trek to Columbus. That record figure is payable on or before February 28, 2026.
At the same time, Ohio State also confirmed that it had scheduled a 2026 game against Ball State. A couple of weeks later, and according to contracts obtained by the website, ElevenWarriors.com is reporting that OSU will pay the MAC school $1.9 million for that game at the Horseshoe.
Outside of a couple of outliers that had unique coaching circumstances (Southern Miss-Nebraska in 2013, Colorado State-Florida in 2018), the $1.95 million paid by Ohio State to UConn is the most ever paid for an on-campus football game. There are actually three other games, per FBSchedules.com, that will pay out to the visiting team more than the $1.9 million Ball State will receive. And they all involve a trip to Tuscaloosa.
$1.925 million
ULM at Alabama – Sept. 6, 2025
$1.915 million
ULM at Alabama – Sept. 17, 2022
$1.91 million
Utah State at Alabama – Sept. 3, 2022
A total of 14 other future football games also feature payouts of $1.9 million to the Group of Five school.
The coronavirus pandemic is front and center across the world and that includes the realm of athletics as well.
While much of the recent discourse has been about the potential for holding spring football practice at some point in the near future, others are looking further ahead on the calendar. Though there has been an assumption that the COVID-19 outbreak can be contained enough to the point where the fall season can go on as scheduled, that may not wind up being the case. Such concerns are normally spoken in hushed tones but Virginia head coach Broncon Mendenhall broached the subject earlier this week and told reporters he is preparing for a very long break ahead with his team.
“We’re preparing exactly with that model in place,” Mendenhall told CBS Sports. “We’re acting as if, and we’re making preparations as if, we won’t have spring practice. We possibly won’t have players here for summer school, any session, and possibly we won’t have the opportunity for anything other than fall camp to begin.
“Knowing that fall camp timing might even be pushed back, meaning that there certainly could be a chance that it’s not even be a full schedule played this year — if football is played, period.”
The ACC has already canceled spring sports competition and halted practices the rest of the academic year. There has been some talk among coaches and administrators that there could be an extended fall camp as a way to acclimate players and get them ramped up to speed in order to prevent injuries but nothing has been settled on.
Such thinking, however, is likely optimistic with every passing day that COVID-19 numbers grow and the health care system gets strained further.
Mendenhall, it seems, is smartly preparing for things going the other way on the calendar compared to most. While he’s not the first to think it, going public with concerns that the football season remains in peril this fall is notable coming from the recent ACC Coastal champion.
Who knows when things might return back to any semblance of normalcy but it sounds like at least one football coach is thinking that won’t be anytime soon.
The nastiness emanating from a lawsuit against Michigan State and former head coach Mark Dantonio could wind up leading to its dismissal.
In a filing obtained by The Detroit News, a federal judge in the state has formally recommended that Curtis Blackwell’s case against MSU and various parties be tossed. At the heart of that decision? The lawyers for Blackwell have “repeatedly misused court process” to harass the defendants like Dantonio.
Per the News:
A federal judge is expected to rule on the recommendations in the coming days. Legal experts say almost always, the judge will side with the magistrate.
The judge did not recommend dismissing Blackwell’s wrongful-arrest claims against two MSU Police detectives, but did say Blackwell’s lawyers, Thomas Warnicke and Drew Paterson, should be removed from the case, and that Paterson’s conduct constitutes a hearing before a U.S. district judge to determine if Paterson should be disciplined.
Blackwell was the Spartans’ recruiting coordinator for nearly four years before being fired in 2017. He claimed in the lawsuit that his termination was the result of being scapegoated for an alleged sexual assault allegation involving a trio of football players. School officials cited Blackwell for failing to disclose information he knew about the incident.
The lawsuit since has generated plenty more headlines. This has included allegations of NCAA violations by Dantonio and claims the school videotaped the practices of a future opponent.
The former Michigan State head coach has pushed back against all the accusations and said they had nothing to do with his decision to step down just before National Signing Day last month.
It seems the judge in question is not too fond of Blackwell’s attorneys being public with so many parts of the case, which only recently moved past deposing officials like Dantonio. There is also another lawsuit against Michigan State and others, filed in state court, that is ongoing as well.
We’ll see what ends up happening over the coming days but it seems that attempting to try the case in the court of public opinion may have backfired a bit for Blackwell and company in recent months.
The NCAA continues to open up their rulebook in order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
In an announcement made Friday evening, the organization issued a number of waivers to schools regarding expenses for student-athletes. The most notable of these includes allowing programs to reimburse recruits for expenses related to canceled official and unofficial visits.
Schools pick up the tab for official visits already but if there’s something like an extra family member coming along, seems like that can get reimbursed now. Unofficial visits are paid entirely by the players and their families themselves.
It remains to be seen how this reimbursement will work. Given the number of visits that take place during the coming weeks for spring football practice, it could add up to some sizable checks being cut either way.
“The NCAA Division I Council and its Coordination Committee recognize that the decisions they make must be grounded in the values of higher education and must reflect the realities of the challenges facing higher education. This is certainly magnified during this unprecedented period resulting from COVID-19,” said Grace Calhoun, chair of the Division I Council. “To that end, as an example, the Coordination Committee, acting on behalf of the Council, took timely action to address health and safety concerns among student-athletes, prospective student-athletes and coaches. The Coordination Committee identified other issues that lend themselves to full Council review and decision-making.”
While it doesn’t specifically apply to football, a vote on eligibility relief for spring/winter sports athletes will be held on March 30.
The NCAA has already halted all person-to-person recruiting until April 15. This has resulted in a dead period across all sports, including football.
Football at Florida is on hiatus for the moment. Well, on the field at least.
Off the field? Business is still moving forward. According to the Gainesville Sun, the school is in the process of negotiating a new contract with head coach Dan Mullen.
“I don’t know,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said of a timetable on signing something. “I expect Dan to be here a long time.”
Signing Mullen up for more years (and, let’s be honest, more money) is not unsurprising at this point. He’s led Florida to a pair of New Year’s Six Bowl victories in his first two seasons in Gainesville. Overall with the team he’s 21-5 after taking over a program that had won just four games the year prior.
There were also a number of vague rumors linking him with the NFL this offseason.
Mullen is halfway through his original six-year deal he signed upon coming over from Mississippi State. Per USA Today, he made $6.07 million in 2019. That mark was good enough to be the 10th highest paid public school head coach in the country — but just the fifth in the SEC.
Without a new deal, Mullen will be bumped down at least one notch from those numbers as well with LSU’s Ed Orgeron signing a new mega deal after the Tigers’ national title.
It sounds like something will be done to add money/years over the coming week(s) for Mullen however as UF locks up their coach for the long term ahead of what should be a big campaign in 2020 as potential SEC East favorites.