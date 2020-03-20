Tennessee strength coach leaves for New York Giants job

The decision by Scott Cochran to jump from Alabama to Georgia has indirectly impacted another SEC program in Tennessee.

Confirming a number of earlier reports, Vols strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald announced on his Twitter account that he would indeed be leaving Rocky Top for the same position with the New York Giants.

Thank you Vol Nation! pic.twitter.com/2bzuvkbfh8 — Craig Fitzgerald (@UTCoachFitz) March 19, 2020

The decision by Fitzgerald results in a return to the pro ranks after also spending four years with the Houston Texans. He has been with UT the past two seasons and also had stops leading the strength programs with Penn State and South Carolina among others.

With the Giants, Fitzgerald replaces Aaron Wellman as strength and conditioning coach. The latter left a vacancy as a result of his pricey departure for Indiana. That move in turn came about as the result of David Ballou being plucked by Nick Saban to take over for Cochran in Tuscaloosa.

Now it’s suddenly time for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to have an opening as the strength coach musical chairs continues a bit more. Who knew Cochran’s jump to an on-field role would have so many dominoes across the SEC (and elsewhere) but such is the case even with the game of football pretty much on pause due to the coronavirus at the moment.