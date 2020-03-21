Arizona State football
Arizona State mourns death of Sun Devils RB great Benny Malone

By John TaylorMar 21, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Similar to Clemson, the Arizona State football program is mourning the loss of one of the Sun Devils’ greatest players ever.

Friday evening, the Arizona State football announced in a press release that Benny Malone had died earlier this week following a lengthy battle with diabetes. Malone was 68 years old.

From the Arizona State football program’s release:

Malone starred at Arizona State from 1971-73, playing running back under legendary Head Coach Frank Kush. He was a key part of one of the most successful eras in the history of the Sun Devil Football program. Arizona State compiled an incredible 32-4 record, winning the Fiesta Bowl in each of the three seasons that Malone was a member of the backfield.

In 1983, Benny Malone was inducted into the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Despite his career ending over 40 years ago, some of Malone’s incredible rushing numbers help him remain near the top of the school record book. Before Eno Benjamin’s 312-yard effort against Oregon State in 2018, it was Malone who held the single-game record for most rushing yards. Known for his explosiveness dating back to his days as a high school track star, he held the program record for 45 years. During a record-setting day on the road at Oregon State (Oct. 27, 1973), Malone ran for 250 yards (on only 24 carries), breaking Leon Burton’s 18-year-old school record. Malone also rushed for five touchdowns that day, matching another school record at the time. The 250-yard performance was one of ten 100-yard rushing games in his career, putting him in the Top-10 in program history for the category.

Malone finished his outstanding career with 2,328 rushing yards on 347 carries, scoring 25 touchdowns. He enjoyed a breakout senior season in 1973 that saw him run for 1,129 yards, joining an exclusive club of Sun Devils to finish a season with at least 1,000 yards rushing. Teaming up with fellow Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Famer Woody Green, the duo form one of the most feared backfields in the nation. In 1973, they combined for 2,499 yards, the most total yardage by a pair of running backs in the same season in school history. Malone immediately showed off his big-play ability in his first season on the Arizona State varsity team, rushing for 857 yards on 8.2 yards/attempt in 1971.

The Malone name is all over the Sun Devil Football record book. Benny Malone and his brother, Art, represent one of the most iconic sets of siblings in the history of Sun Devil Athletics. Art Malone, who passed away in 2012, played at ASU from 1967-69 and is celebrated as one of the greatest running backs to ever wear the Maroon & Gold. Benny followed in his brother’s footsteps, putting together one of the best careers ever by a Sun Devil running back.

According to the school, Malone is survived by his wife, Laura, who was his childhood sweetheart, seven children and nine grandchildren.

Third Navy football player in two months enters transfer portal

Navy football
By John TaylorMar 22, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Football-wise, another Navy football player has abandoned ship.

In late January, cornerback Michael McMorris placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from the Navy football team. Earlier this month, one of McMorris’ teammates, linebacker Jacob Springer, entered the transfer portal as well.

As pointed out by our friends at Rotoworld, safety Chelen Garnes is now listed by 247Sports.com in its transfer portal tracker. At this point, it’s unclear exactly when Garnes entered the database.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. Or, service academy in this case. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact Garnes without receiving permission from the Naval Academy.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Garnes graduated from a Maryland high school in 2018. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back spent the 2018-19 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School.

During his first on-field season with the Navy football team, Garnes appeared in all 13 games in 2019. Garnes’ two interceptions tied for the team lead. He was also credited with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit.

Barring something unexpected, Garnes will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS program. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning in 2021.

Navy football is coming off an 11-2 2019 campaign, the first time it reached double-digit wins since 2015. It was also just the fifth such season in the service academy’s history.

Included in that program-record-tying 11-win season was snapping a three-game losing streak to rival Army and a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State.

DL Austin Chambers takes first step in transferring from BYU

BYU
By John TaylorMar 22, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
For the second time this month, BYU has seen attrition hit its defensive line.

According to 247Sports.com, Austin Chambers has taken the first step in leaving BYU by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Entering the portal doesn’t mean Chambers will be leaving the Cougars as the lineman could always pull his name out and remain in Provo.

Should Chambers follow through and pull the trigger on a transfer, he would be leaving BYU  as a graduate. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school. The upcoming season will serve as Chambers’ final year of eligibility.

Chambers’ was a three-star member of BYU’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

Chambers originally came to the BYU program as an offensive lineman. The rising fifth-year senior moved to the defensive line following the 2017 season. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Chambers played in 18 games the past three seasons. Eight of those appearances came during the 2019 season.

Earlier this month, fellow defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi entered the portal as well. On the flip side, BYU gained a player at the expense of its Holy War football rival as Utah running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole announced in early February that he’s leaving the Utes for the Cougars.

NCAA denies Central Michigan QB David Moore’s appeal of one-year suspension for testing positive for banned substance

Central Michigan football
By John TaylorMar 21, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
The fate of one Central Michigan football player for the first half of the upcoming season has been decided.  And not in a positive way for the player or the program.

In early October, Central Michigan football confirmed that David Moore had been suspended for one full year (365 days) by the NCAA. According to the school, the starting quarterback was suspended by The Association for testing positive for a banned substance. The substance was subsequently confirmed to be an unspecified over-the-counter nutritional supplement.

In announcing the suspension, CMU confirmed that the university would be appealing the NCAA-mandated suspension.  Earlier this month, it was reported that the appeal would take place at some point this month. Saturday, the school’s student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, reported that the appeal has been denied.  The paper cited a source with direct knowledge of the situation as the basis for its report.

Thus far, the Central Michigan football program has not confirmed the development.

With the appeal denied, Moore’s suspension will run through Oct. 7 of this year. That would mean Moore would miss the first five games of the 2020 campaign — San Jose State (Sept. 5), at Nebraska (Sept. 12), at Northwestern (Sept. 19), Bryant (Sept. 26) and at Eastern Michigan (Oct. 3). He would then be eligible to return to the Central Michigan football team for the Oct. 10 road trip to Northern Illinois.

A successful appeal, of course, would allow Moore to play immediately for the Chippewas. A rising fifth-year senior, Moore will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Moore spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Memphis (2016-17). After leaving UofM for Garden City Comunity College, Moore transferred into the Central Michigan football team following the 2018 season.

His first season with the Chips, Moore started four of the first six games under center before he was slapped with the suspension. During that action, Moore completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

WATCH: Texas head coach Tom Herman joins fight against coronavirus with video message

Texas Longhorns football
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 21, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Last week we got a glimpse of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a public service announcement addressing COVID-19. Now, Texas head coach Tom Herman is getting in on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with his own video message to Longhorn fans near and far.

Herman narrated a video shared by the Texas football program’s official Twitter account, in which he recited a letter to all Texas fans about the importance of taking good precautions and measures to stay healthy and keeping others around us healthy as well. Herman also expressed how everyone has a part to play in combatting the pandemic and how he looks forward to getting back on the football field to coach the Longhorns.

Don’t we all?

You can watch the video below.

As this worldwide health phenomenon continues, don’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more college football coaches getting in on the battle in a similar capacity. As the jokes and memes have been floating around, if college football is indeed in any jeopardy of being interrupted in the fall, now is the time to act.