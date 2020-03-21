Clemson mourns death of Thomas ‘Black Cat’ Barton

The Clemson football program is mourning the death of one of its most historic players this week. Thomas Barton died on Wednesday, March 18, the Clemson football program announced today. Barton was 90 years old.

Barton played for Clemson from 1948 through 1952, when he earned multiple honors as an All-State, All-South, and All-American standout. The nickname of “Black Cat” was given to him by legendary Clemson football coach Frank Howard due to his dark hair and quick first step movement. Barton was among Howard’s personal favorites from the course of his career, and Barton was named to an all-Howard reunion team by Clemson.

Barton served the community after football by playing a role in the education system. He dedicated himself to education by working as a public school teacher and later taking on the role of superintendent, which ultimately led to being the president of Greenville Technical College in 1962. Barton held the role of president of the college until 2008.

Barton served in the Navy prior to joining the Clemson football program. After playing for the Tigers, Barton went on to be the 66th overall NFL draft pick in 1953 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a knee injury suffered in the College All-Star Game brought a premature end to his football career.

Clemson inducted Barton into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 1987, and he was also enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

At this time, due to the ongoing national response and actions being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has not been scheduled, although one will be scheduled once possible at a later date.

Follow @KevinOnCFB