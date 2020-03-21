Notre Dame welcomes back Kerry Cooks as analyst

Notre Dame has a familiar face back on the football staff in 2020. Kerry Cooks has returned to South Bend to take on a role as a defensive analyst.
Cooks was spotted at Notre Dame’s brief spring practices earlier this month and head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters the return had been in the works. Judging by Cooks’ profile update on Twitter, it seems it is about as official as it can get. Once it’s on Twitter, it’s as real as it gets, right?
Cooks spent one year with the Texas Tech program as a safeties coach. He was not retained by Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells for a second season amid some coaching staff changes in Lubbock. Prior to joining the Red Raiders, Cooks was a defensive backs coach for Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018. Cooks had been a member of the Notre Dame coaching staff before heading to Oklahoma. Cooks coached the cornerbacks from 2010 through 2014, and he held the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.
Cooks also has coaching stops at Kansas State (2003 as a graduate assistant), Western Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Cooks, an alum of Iowa, also spent four years in the NFL with stints with the Minnesota Vikings (a fifth-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played briefly in the original XFL with the Chicago Enforcers. After that, he got into coaching.
The XFL officially shut down its 2020 football season on Friday. The decision was to be expected given the current state of the sports world in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. College football certainly has not been immune to the impact the coronavirus has had on the sports world, with conferences shutting everything down for spring sports and spring football practices and games this year. Now, college football will offer the next batch of games that will really count in 2020, barring any other unforeseen delays.
As things stand now, there are currently seven games involving FBS teams scheduled to play in college football’s Week 0 (Saturday, August 29). Arizona is scheduled to host Hawaii, UCLA will host New Mexico State, East Carolina will host Marshall, Nevada is scheduled to host UC Davis, and New Mexico is slated to host Idaho State.
UNLV is tentatively scheduled to host California, although the current state of the brand new football stadium being constructed in LAs Vegas could be in question with the coronavirus outbreak interfering with so many facets of our lives, including construction projects.
Perhaps the most notable Week 0 game will be played abroad, so long as it is deemed safe to do so by the time that game comes along. Notre Dame and Navy are scheduled to square off in Dublin, Ireland for a 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff. As long as we are back to a relatively normal way of life by the end of August, that should be a fun age to help kick off the new college football season. Hopefully, travel restrictions and extra precautions in the post-coronavirus world will not get in the way of the experience for Notre Dame, Navy, and their fans planning on attending. Of course, safety always comes first. As of now, there is no indication this game will be altered in any way, and the hope is to keep it that way.
Once we do get college football back in the mix, it will be a comforting sign that things are getting back to normal, and we’ll all need that. Until then, wash those hands and keep your distance.
As Ohio State continues to attest, the cost of football cupcakes and scheduling guaranteed wins is on the rise. Still.
Earlier this month, in confirming a 2025 game against Ohio State in football, UConn revealed that they would be paid $1.95 million for making the trek to Columbus. That record figure is payable on or before February 28, 2026.
At the same time, Ohio State also confirmed that it had scheduled a 2026 game against Ball State. A couple of weeks later, and according to contracts obtained by the website, ElevenWarriors.com is reporting that OSU will pay the MAC school $1.9 million for that game at the Horseshoe.
Outside of a couple of outliers that had unique coaching circumstances (Southern Miss-Nebraska in 2013, Colorado State-Florida in 2018), the $1.95 million paid by Ohio State to UConn is the most ever paid for an on-campus football game. There are actually three other games, per FBSchedules.com, that will pay out to the visiting team more than the $1.9 million Ball State will receive. And they all involve a trip to Tuscaloosa.
$1.925 million
ULM at Alabama – Sept. 6, 2025
$1.915 million
ULM at Alabama – Sept. 17, 2022
$1.91 million
Utah State at Alabama – Sept. 3, 2022
A total of 14 other future football games also feature payouts of $1.9 million to the Group of Five school.
The coronavirus pandemic is front and center across the world and that includes the realm of athletics as well.
While much of the recent discourse has been about the potential for holding spring football practice at some point in the near future, others are looking further ahead on the calendar. Though there has been an assumption that the COVID-19 outbreak can be contained enough to the point where the fall season can go on as scheduled, that may not wind up being the case. Such concerns are normally spoken in hushed tones but Virginia head coach Broncon Mendenhall broached the subject earlier this week and told reporters he is preparing for a very long break ahead with his team.
“We’re preparing exactly with that model in place,” Mendenhall told CBS Sports. “We’re acting as if, and we’re making preparations as if, we won’t have spring practice. We possibly won’t have players here for summer school, any session, and possibly we won’t have the opportunity for anything other than fall camp to begin.
“Knowing that fall camp timing might even be pushed back, meaning that there certainly could be a chance that it’s not even be a full schedule played this year — if football is played, period.”
The ACC has already canceled spring sports competition and halted practices the rest of the academic year. There has been some talk among coaches and administrators that there could be an extended fall camp as a way to acclimate players and get them ramped up to speed in order to prevent injuries but nothing has been settled on.
Such thinking, however, is likely optimistic with every passing day that COVID-19 numbers grow and the health care system gets strained further.
Mendenhall, it seems, is smartly preparing for things going the other way on the calendar compared to most. While he’s not the first to think it, going public with concerns that the football season remains in peril this fall is notable coming from the recent ACC Coastal champion.
Who knows when things might return back to any semblance of normalcy but it sounds like at least one football coach is thinking that won’t be anytime soon.
The nastiness emanating from a lawsuit against Michigan State and former head coach Mark Dantonio could wind up leading to its dismissal.
In a filing obtained by The Detroit News, a federal judge in the state has formally recommended that Curtis Blackwell’s case against MSU and various parties be tossed. At the heart of that decision? The lawyers for Blackwell have “repeatedly misused court process” to harass the defendants like Dantonio.
Per the News:
A federal judge is expected to rule on the recommendations in the coming days. Legal experts say almost always, the judge will side with the magistrate.
The judge did not recommend dismissing Blackwell’s wrongful-arrest claims against two MSU Police detectives, but did say Blackwell’s lawyers, Thomas Warnicke and Drew Paterson, should be removed from the case, and that Paterson’s conduct constitutes a hearing before a U.S. district judge to determine if Paterson should be disciplined.
Blackwell was the Spartans’ recruiting coordinator for nearly four years before being fired in 2017. He claimed in the lawsuit that his termination was the result of being scapegoated for an alleged sexual assault allegation involving a trio of football players. School officials cited Blackwell for failing to disclose information he knew about the incident.
The lawsuit since has generated plenty more headlines. This has included allegations of NCAA violations by Dantonio and claims the school videotaped the practices of a future opponent.
The former Michigan State head coach has pushed back against all the accusations and said they had nothing to do with his decision to step down just before National Signing Day last month.
It seems the judge in question is not too fond of Blackwell’s attorneys being public with so many parts of the case, which only recently moved past deposing officials like Dantonio. There is also another lawsuit against Michigan State and others, filed in state court, that is ongoing as well.
We’ll see what ends up happening over the coming days but it seems that attempting to try the case in the court of public opinion may have backfired a bit for Blackwell and company in recent months.