For the second time this month, BYU has seen attrition hit its defensive line.

According to 247Sports.com, Austin Chambers has taken the first step in leaving BYU by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Entering the portal doesn’t mean Chambers will be leaving the Cougars as the lineman could always pull his name out and remain in Provo.

Should Chambers follow through and pull the trigger on a transfer, he would be leaving BYU as a graduate. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school. The upcoming season will serve as Chambers’ final year of eligibility.

Chambers’ was a three-star member of BYU’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

Chambers originally came to the BYU program as an offensive lineman. The rising fifth-year senior moved to the defensive line following the 2017 season. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Chambers played in 18 games the past three seasons. Eight of those appearances came during the 2019 season.

Earlier this month, fellow defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi entered the portal as well. On the flip side, BYU gained a player at the expense of its Holy War football rival as Utah running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole announced in early February that he’s leaving the Utes for the Cougars.