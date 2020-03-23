For the second time this month, Kent State has added a former Power Five player to its football program.
On his personal Twitter account March 18, erstwhile Nebraska cornerback Tony Butler announced that he would be moving on to the Kent State football team. As it turns out, the day before, Jacob Morgenstern announced on the same social media service that he too will be transferring to the MAC school.
As a graduate transfer, Morgenstern will have immediate eligibility with the Kent State football team. The 2020 season will be the linebacker’s final year of eligibility.
“I am incredibly thankful to all of the programs that have extended me a second opportunity through the transfer process,” the player wrote. “The last stop on my journey will be at Kent State University.”
I am incredibly thankful to all of the programs that have extended me a second opportunity through the transfer process. The last stop on my my journey will be at Kent State University⚡️⚡️#FlashFAST pic.twitter.com/UfdmOYs49o
— Jacob Morgenstern (@somethin2prove) March 17, 2020
Coming out of high school in Connecticut, Morganstern was a three-star 2016 signee. He was the No. 8 player at any position in the state.
During his time at Duke, Morgenstern played in 25 games. Of those, 11 appearances came during the 2019 campaign. This past season, Morgenstern led the Blue Devils with five special teams tackles.
Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.