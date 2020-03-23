Nebraska WR chooses transfer portal over medical retirement

The last we heard from Nebraska wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty, he had signaled his plan to medically retire from football.
A 4-star recruit out of Columbia, Mo., McQuitty signed with Nebraska in 2017 and played in nine career games, including three in 2019. He caught one pass for six yards in the Huskers’ 35-21 season-opening victory over South Alabama, and another for eight in a 44-8 destruction of Northern Illinois two weeks later.
McQuitty played but did not record a statistic in Nebraska’s 48-7 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 28, and it appeared that would be that for his injury-riddled career.
Instead, McQuitty will give football another shot at a new destination.
Former 4-star WR Jaevon McQuitty has entered the transfer portal this morning. He missed 2017 with an injury then played in 9 games over the last 2 seasons with the #Huskers totaling 2 receptions @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @NateClouse https://t.co/D80tS0dABr
— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 23, 2020
The choice to leave is an interesting one, given that the pre-spring outlook for the rising junior said he could be in line for increased snaps in Lincoln, and that was before leading pass-catcher JD Spielman left the team.