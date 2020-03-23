Rutgers has four commits in the past six days

Shutdown? What shutdown?
While college football is on a physical hiatus for the time being, recruiting is still in full swing both digitally and over the phone. And, like Ohio State, Rutgers has not been sitting on its hands.
In the past five days alone, Greg Schiano‘s team has secured four commitments, three of them from New Jersey.
First, 3-star athlete Al-Shadee Salaam out of East Orange, N.J., committed on Wednesday. Then, 3-star Newark cornerback Shaquan Loyal committed on Thursday. The pair were joined on Friday by Cam’Ron Stewart, a defensive end out of Reading, Pa., and Jordan Thompson, an athlete out of Morris Plains, N.J.
Neither Stewart nor Thompson are rated by 247Sports.
Before the shutdown, 3-star athlete Kyonte Thompson out of Rockville, Md., committed on March 7, giving the Knights five pledges this month.
The 7-man class is rated No. 20 nationally at this point by the 247Sports composite rankings. While there is obviously a long way to go, Schiano’s first full class is off to a blistering pace compared to the transition-laden 2020 class that finished 64th in the country.