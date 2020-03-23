Getty Images

Rutgers has four commits in the past six days

By Zach BarnettMar 23, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Shutdown? What shutdown?

While college football is on a physical hiatus for the time being, recruiting is still in full swing both digitally and over the phone. And, like Ohio State, Rutgers has not been sitting on its hands.

In the past five days alone, Greg Schiano‘s team has secured four commitments, three of them from New Jersey.

First, 3-star athlete Al-Shadee Salaam out of East Orange, N.J., committed on Wednesday. Then, 3-star Newark cornerback Shaquan Loyal committed on Thursday. The pair were joined on Friday by Cam’Ron Stewart, a defensive end out of Reading, Pa., and Jordan Thompson, an athlete out of Morris Plains, N.J.

Neither Stewart nor Thompson are rated by 247Sports.

Before the shutdown, 3-star athlete Kyonte Thompson out of Rockville, Md., committed on March 7, giving the Knights five pledges this month.

The 7-man class is rated No. 20 nationally at this point by the 247Sports composite rankings. While there is obviously a long way to go, Schiano’s first full class is off to a blistering pace compared to the transition-laden 2020 class that finished 64th in the country.

Nebraska WR chooses transfer portal over medical retirement

By Zach BarnettMar 23, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
The last we heard from Nebraska wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty, he had signaled his plan to medically retire from football.

A 4-star recruit out of Columbia, Mo., McQuitty signed with Nebraska in 2017 and played in nine career games, including three in 2019. He caught one pass for six yards in the Huskers’ 35-21 season-opening victory over South Alabama, and another for eight in a 44-8 destruction of Northern Illinois two weeks later.

McQuitty played but did not record a statistic in Nebraska’s 48-7 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 28, and it appeared that would be that for his injury-riddled career.

Instead, McQuitty will give football another shot at a new destination.

The choice to leave is an interesting one, given that the pre-spring outlook for the rising junior said he could be in line for increased snaps in Lincoln, and that was before leading pass-catcher JD Spielman left the team.

Kent State lands second Power Five transfer in March, this one Duke LB Jacob Morgenstern

Kent State football
By John TaylorMar 23, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
For the second time this month, Kent State has added a former Power Five player to its football program.

On his personal Twitter account March 18, erstwhile Nebraska cornerback Tony Butler announced that he would be moving on to the Kent State football team. As it turns out, the day before, Jacob Morgenstern announced on the same social media service that he too will be transferring to the MAC school.

As a graduate transfer, Morgenstern will have immediate eligibility with the Kent State football team. The 2020 season will be the linebacker’s final year of eligibility.

“I am incredibly thankful to all of the programs that have extended me a second opportunity through the transfer process,” the player wrote. “The last stop on my journey will be at Kent State University.”

Coming out of high school in Connecticut, Morganstern was a three-star 2016 signee. He was the No. 8 player at any position in the state.

During his time at Duke, Morgenstern played in 25 games. Of those, 11 appearances came during the 2019 campaign. This past season, Morgenstern led the Blue Devils with five special teams tackles.

Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.

Rutgers adds FCS transfer offensive lineman

Rutgers football
By John TaylorMar 22, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
Rather than losing one, Rutgers football is on the receiving end of a transfer. Albeit, unlike earlier this offseason, from a lower level of the sport.

Late last week, Marquis Morris confirmed to 247Sports.com that he would be transferring into the Rutgers football program. The offensive lineman began his collegiate playing career at William & Mary.

As he will be coming to the Scarlet Knights from the FCS level, Morris will have immediate eligibility and can suit up for the Big Ten school in 2020. At least initially, Morris will be a walk-on at Rutgers, but will have the opportunity to earn a football scholarship at some point.

The 6-4, 335-pound Morris, whose mother and grandmother both attended RU, played his high school football at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. His head coach for part of that time, Nunzio Campanile, is now the tight ends coach for the Scarlet Knights.

“I trusted him in high school and won a state championship under coach Nunzio in high school,” the lineman told the website. “Trusting him was big in the process and I feel like we could win it all with him and [new/old head coach Greg] Schiano.”

As a true freshman at William & Mary, Morris took a redshirt. That will leave him four years of eligibility he could use as part of the Rutgers football team.

In early February, Rutgers confirmed the addition of four Power Five transfers to its football roster, including three from the Big Ten. Those were defensive lineman Ireland Burke (Boston College), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (Wisconsin), defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (Michigan) and defensive back Brendon White (Ohio State).

Dwumfour and White will be eligible to play immediately for Rutgers football as graduate transfers. Burke and Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season. That’ll leave the former three years of eligibility beginning in 2021, the latter two.

College football in front of no fans? Feasible but economics don’t work according to one AD

By Bryan FischerMar 22, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
The coronavirus has stopped college football in its tracks. Talk to anybody around the sport though, and they’ll often couch it in terms like ‘for now.’

While most of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been limited to the postponement or cancellation of spring ball, there’s been a lot of talk about what happens if the current state of events pushes into the fall.

Some coaches are already making plans on the off chance that the season does getting delayed. Plans at the conference level are still being made about events in the summer but there exists the potential of things the gridiron being impacted come August and beyond. While cancelation of the 2020 season would be a catastrophic event to the entire athletics industry, there are some who will leave no stone unturned in order to get games played.

Could that also mean quasi-European style contests in empty stadiums without fans? It’s feasible according to one SEC AD even if it doesn’t make sense on the accounting front.

“I can’t comprehend it, especially looking at our place where you have facilities built specifically for housing these large gatherings, 100,000-plus people,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told the Dallas Morning News, “and you have financing related to that based on ticket sales and advertising and suite sales and donations.

“So the whole model rises and falls based on football. If there’s no spectators maybe we can play, but if there’s no spectators, the economics just don’t work. That’s what we have to focus on is that long-term picture.”

The Aggies took in over $44 million in ticket sales (across all sports, but mostly football) in 2018, according to USA Today. That amounted to roughly 20% of their total revenue that year. While it may not be enough to axe something at their expensive college football program, it could lead to canceling a non-revenue sport like A&M volleyball.

We’re still a long ways away from having to make decisions like that in this sport just yet. But the time very well may come unless the spread of the coronavirus gets under control and local authorities give the go-ahead to having large gatherings once again.